Mumbai, March 7: A man has been booked for allegedly fleeing with diamonds worth INR 48 lakh from Bharat Diamond Bourse in Mumbai. The incident came to light after Rasik Desai (46), a diamond merchant, approached the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and registered an FIR against the accused, Rupesh Soni. In his complaint, Desai said that Soni fraudulently took diamonds worth INR 48 lakh from his office on the promise of making payment within a week but absconded since.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused was introduced to the complainant by a mutual acquaintance named Gyanchand, a diamond merchant-turned-broker. According to the complaint, Gyanchand brought the accused to Desai's office at Bharat Diamond Bourse in BKC on October 8 last year. Desai said that Gyanchand introduced Soni as a partner in a jewellery firm that wanted to buy natural diamonds worth INR 21 lakh.

As Desai had done business with Gyanchand in the past, he gave the diamonds to the accused after obtaining his signature on a receipt, which Gyanchand also signed as a witness. Desai further said that the accused returned to his office the next day and took more diamonds worth NR 27 lakh after signing another receipt, which Gyanchand also signed as a witness.

During this, Gyanchand assured the complainant that the accused would make the total payment within a week. However, Desai did not receive any payment even after a week. The complainant also told cops that the accused stopped responding to his calls and messages. Following this, Desai approached the police and submitted a written complaint.

After verifying the facts, the police registered an FIR against Soni, the accused. They have also launched a search to nab the accused, who is at large.

