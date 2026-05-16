Business News | Premium and Energy-efficient Refrigerator Upgrades for Indian Homes

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 16: In most Indian homes, the refrigerator is the one appliance that never gets a day off. It stores the morning milk, keeps the evening leftovers fresh, and holds the week's vegetables in good condition for as long as possible. For the person running the kitchen, a refrigerator that ices up, runs out of space, or fails to maintain consistent temperatures is not just inconvenient, it makes every meal more effort than it should be. Switching to a better refrigerator is one of the most practical and lasting investments a family can make.

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The good news is that upgrading does not have to mean paying for it all at once. Customers can visit the Easy EMI Loan page on the Bajaj Finserv website, browse refrigerators that suit their home, and get a loan approved online before stepping into a store. With financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, shoppers can choose a plan that fits their monthly budget. If the chosen model qualifies for zero down payment, the refrigerator can be taken home the same day, with payments starting the following month.

What to look for in a refrigerator for everyday kitchen use

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Before shortlisting a model, here are the features that make the biggest difference for daily use in an Indian kitchen:

- Frost-free cooling: Frost-free refrigerators maintain consistent temperatures automatically, eliminating the need for manual defrosting and keeping food fresher for longer.

- Inverter compressor: Adjusts cooling output based on actual demand, consuming up to 30 to 50% less electricity than fixed-speed models and running more quietly.

- Capacity: A single door model suits smaller households of one to two members. A double door model of 250 litres and above suits families of three to five, offering separate compartments for fresh and frozen food.

- Freshness features: Look for models with dedicated vegetable crispers, humidity control, and antibacterial technology to keep produce fresher between grocery runs.

- Convertible modes: Select models allow the freezer to be converted to additional fridge space. They are ideal for households that store large quantities of fresh food during festive seasons.

Latest refrigerator models and price list for Indian homes

From compact single door models for smaller kitchens to large double door options for busy households, here are the best refrigerators available right now:

1. Samsung 192 L Single Door (RR19H1104SE/TL)

- Price: Rs. 13,100 | EMI starting from: Rs. 1,092/month- Why it works: A compact, affordable model with Direct Cool technology and toughened glass shelves. Ideal for smaller households or as a second refrigerator for a bedroom or office space.

2. LG 260 L Double Door (GL-N292BDSY)

- Price: Rs. 27,999 | EMI starting from: Rs. 1,677/month

- Why it works: LG's Smart Inverter Compressor delivers energy-efficient cooling with faster temperature recovery after the door is opened. A reliable double door model for families of three to four.

3. Whirlpool 265 L Double Door (NEO 278 GD PRM)

- Price: Rs. 29,300 | EMI starting from: Rs. 2,263/month

- Why it works: Whirlpool's MicroBlock technology actively prevents 99% of bacterial growth, keeping food fresher for longer between grocery runs. A strong choice for households that prioritise food freshness.

4. LG 246 L Double Door (GL-T262TESX)

- Price: Rs. 37,699 | EMI starting from: Rs. 2,045/month

- Why it works: A convertible model that allows the freezer to be switched to fridge mode when extra fresh food storage is needed. DoorCooling+ ensures consistent temperatures even with frequent door opening.

5. Haier 445 L Double Door (HRB-4952CKG-P)

- Price: Rs. 62,000 | EMI starting from: Rs. 4,333/month

- Why it works: A large-capacity model with 14-in-1 convertible modes and Twin Inverter technology for quieter, more energy-efficient operation. Ideal for large families with high storage needs.

Disclaimer: Prices and EMIs may vary by location, partner store, and applicable offers. Please verify the latest pricing before purchase.

Limited-time offers on refrigerators

- Flat Rs. 1,000 cashback for the first in-store transaction

With EMIs starting as low as Rs. 1,092 per month, bringing home a new refrigerator for the kitchen has never been easier or more affordable.

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

How to buy a refrigerator with the Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan

Upgrading to a new refrigerator does not have to mean a large one-time payment. The Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan lets customers split the cost into pocket-friendly monthly instalments, ensuring they always get the best deal. Here is how it works:

1. Select the refrigerator online: Browse models by capacity, star rating, and brand to pick the one that suits the kitchen and budget.

2. Check eligibility: Head to the Easy EMI Loan page and complete a quick KYC process using a mobile number.

3. View the limit instantly: The approved loan amount is displayed immediately once verified.

4. Visit a partner store: Walk into the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store and get guidance from an in-store representative.

5. Finalise the EMI plan: After picking a repayment tenure and completing minimal paperwork, the purchase is confirmed on the spot.

A brand new refrigerator is just a few easy steps away. With the Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan, refreshing the kitchen has never been simpler.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in

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