PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 25: Mumbai Meteors stormed into the final of the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia with a commanding 15-8, 15-8, 16-14 win over the Goa Guardians at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Friday. Shubham Chaudhary was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance. Mumbai will now face the winner of the second semifinal between Bengaluru Torpedoes and Ahmedabad Defenders.

Also Read | 'Sam Manekshaw of Indian Advertising': Gajraj Rao Pays Emotional Tribute to Piyush Pandey.

Goa began with attacking intent, led by Nathaniel Dickinson's sharp spike and Rohit Yadav's powerful serve. However, their defence faltered against the relentless onslaught from Mumbai's Shubham Chaudhary and Amit Gulia. Dickinson's spike helped Goa secure a super point, but Mumbai's disciplined structure kept the Meteors ahead.

Prince tried to counter-attack for Goa from the middle zone, yet Karthik's steady play maintained Mumbai's rhythm. Intelligent shot selection from Shubham helped minimise Mumbai's errors. Goa shuffled their formation, introducing setter Aravind to regain momentum. A thunderous super serve from L.M. Manoj gave the Guardians a brief spark, but Prince's overhit shot cost them a crucial super point, allowing Mumbai to clinch a two-set lead.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Hazm vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Amit's explosive super serve extended Mumbai's control, piling further pressure on Goa. Petter Ostvik outplayed Prince in the third set, strengthening Mumbai's grip on the middle zone. Vikram's super point gave Goa fans a flicker of hope, but just as a comeback seemed possible, Karthik produced a decisive block on Chirag Yadav's spike, sealing Mumbai's victory and confirming their place in the final.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)