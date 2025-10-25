Al-Nassr will be back in action Saudi Pro League 2025-26 tonight against Al-Hazem, having played FC Goa in India for their AFC Champions League Two 2025–26, which saw the Jorge Jesus-managed side leave out star Portugal football Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently first in Saudi Pro League 2025-26 standings, Al-Nassr will remain on the road, and visit Ar Rass to play Al-Hazm, who sit in 13th position in points table. FC Goa 1-2 Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two 2025–26: Brison Fernandes’ Stunner Not Enough as Angelo Gabriel, Haroune Camara Seal Third Straight Win for Cristiano Ronaldo-Less Saudi Giants.

Al-Nassr have been dominant in all their Saudi Pro League matches this season, scoring 19 goals, while only getting two past their defences, making oppositions think twice about their strategies. One more win, and Al-Nassr will extend their lead over Al-Taawoun, who have played one match more in ongoing edition of Saudi Pro League, and have 15 points from six matches. Meanwhile, fans can check about Cristiano Ronaldo's availability in the Al-Hazm vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Al-Hazem vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

Yes, all signs indicate that Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in Al-Hazem vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraidah, given the Portugese player has travelled with the team to the city, and took part in all the pre-match training sessions with his teammates as seen on several social media post. Cristiano Ronaldo Shows IShowSpeed How to Do Viking Clap Celebration After Al-Nassr's Victory, Tags Him on Instagram Story.

Cristiano Ronaldo Trains Ahead of Al-Hazem Clash

Ronaldo has been on a roll this season in Saudi Pro League 2025-26, scoring five goals and getting one assist in 5 appearences for the Riyadh-based club, and remains a crucial cog in the playing XI for Jesus.

