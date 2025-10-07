BusinessWire India

El Dorado Hills (California) [US] / Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7: R Systems International Limited (a Blackstone portfolio company), a global leader in digital product engineering, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's Software Product Engineering Services for Mid-market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. The recognition showcases R Systems' deep focus on mid-market enterprises across industries, providing end-to-end software product engineering services. Everest Group highlights R Systems among providers driving co-innovation through partnerships with hyperscalers, enterprise tech, and data & analytics providers. Backed by more than 30 years of experience, R Systems combines expertise in AI, data platforms, vertical SaaS, and cloud-native solutions to create scalable and secure digital solutions. As part of the assessment, Everest Group notes the growing demand for providers with deep industry expertise, Gen AI-led automation, and innovation in software product engineering. R Systems addresses this with OptimaAI, its GenAI suite that automates the software development lifecycle and applies Agentic and Generative AI across engineering workflows to drive revenue growth, efficiency, and speed. R Systems brings deep expertise in embedding AI into products and platforms, along with advanced FinOps and MLOps capabilities. Through strategic partnerships with innovators like Cursor and Mavvrik, we help clients drive efficiency and innovation, powering next-generation digital products and experiences. Everest Group's Software Product Engineering Services for Mid-market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 is a comprehensive evaluation of market impact and overall vision and capabilities in software product engineering. This year, 26 providers were assessed across market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, vision and strategy, scope of services, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint. R Systems is recognized for: * Project management skills, flexible pricing constructs, and adaptability to client needs.* A well-balanced client base across North America, Europe, and APAC, ensuring diversification and growth coverage.* A diversified industry presence, with strong contributions from ISV and internet, telecom, and media & entertainment, alongside exposure to BFSI, retail, automotive, and healthcare. "Software product engineering is moving from traditional development models to AI-enabled, platform-driven, and highly collaborative approaches to deliver speed-to-market, agility, and innovation at scale. This recognition by Everest Group reaffirms R Systems' position as a Leader in SPES for mid-market enterprises, and validates our commitment to helping clients harness Agentic AI, cloud-native platforms, and co-innovation models to engineer the next generation of digital products and experiences," said Shardul Sangal, Co-Chief Delivery Officer, R Systems.

"R Systems has established itself as a Leader in software product engineering for mid-market enterprises by combining strong project-management expertise, pricing flexibility, and the ability to adapt to evolving client needs," said Manukrishnan SR, Practice Director at Everest Group. "The firm serves a well-balanced client base across North America, Europe, and APAC, and maintains diversified industry exposure across BFSI, retail, automotive, telecom, media, and healthcare. Its proprietary IP portfolio, including the OptimaAI Suite, Codex, iRCM, and domain-specific testing and automation platforms, enables clients to accelerate modernization, improve operational efficiency, and deliver measurable outcomes. This positioning is further bolstered by a robust partner ecosystem spanning hyperscalers, Boomi, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Automation Anywhere, as well as strategic initiatives such as the acquisition of Velotio, the establishment of specialized testing and development labs, and ongoing talent upskilling across AI, DevOps, RPA, and data engineering. All these factors combined have helped R Systems emerge as a Leader in Everest Group's Software Product Engineering Services for Mid-Market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025." Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

