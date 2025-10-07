Mumbai, October 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra for two days on October 8 and 9, during which he will inaugurate Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport and the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3. During his visit to the coastal state, PM Narendra Modi will also launch "Mumbai One App", the country's first integrated common mobility app that will bring together a dozen public transport operators (PTOs) under one digital platform. Additionally, the Indian Prime Minister will also launch and dedicate various projects in Mumbai.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Maharashtra, people are looking online to know what the "Mumbai One" app is all about. So what is the Mumbai One app? In simple terms, "Mumbai One" is India's first integrated common mobility app for 11 public transport operators in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The Mumbai One app, which will be launched virtually, will transform public transportation across MMR. "Mumbai One" is an integrated common mobility app for 11 PTOs across Metro, Monorail, Suburban railways and Bus operators. Navi Mumbai International Airport First Look Out! NMIA Set To Redefine Air Travel, Boost Maharashtra's Growth, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis (See Pics and Video).

What Is the 'Mumbai One' App?

The Mumbai One app which has been developed in collaboration with 11 Public Transport Operators (PTOs), include operators such as Mumbai Metro Line 2A & 7, Mumbai Metro Line 3, Mumbai Metro Line 1, Mumbai Monorail, Navi Mumbai Metro, Mumbai Suburban Railway, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), Thane Municipal Transport, Mira Bhayander Municipal Transport, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Transport and Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport.

What Are the Features of the Mumbai One App?

An integrated common mobility app, the "Mumbai One" app will offer commuters of MMR a range of benefits such as integrated mobile ticketing across several PTOs, eliminating queueing as it promotes digital transactions, and provide seamless multimodal connectivity through a single ticket for trips involving multiple transport modes. The app, which PM Modi will launch on Wednesday, will also provide commuters with real-time journey updates on delays, alternative routes, and estimated arrival times, in addition to map-based information on nearby stations, attractions, and points of interest. Navi Mumbai International Airport FAQs: When Will Ticket Sales Begin? How Many Flights Will Operate From NMIA? Key Questions Answered.

Another unique feature of the "Mumbai One" app is the SOS feature, which will ensure commuter safety. All these features offered by the Mumbai One app will enhance convenience, efficiency, and security for commuters, thereby transforming the public transportation experience across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Speaking about the app, Swati Lokhande, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), said that the "Mumbai One" app offers a host of commuter-centric features which have been designed to enhance convenience, safety, and efficiency.

