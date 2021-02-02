New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): In recognition of his contribution to the education sector, Utkarsh Gupta, MD of 'Ramagya Group of Schools' has been conferred with the prestigious 'Certificate of Excellence Award by Education Times - Education Icon of the Year 2020'. The esteemed award was presented to Gupta in the presence of the leading lights of the industry, at a well-attended ceremony held at 'The Chancery Pavilion' in Bangalore to felicitate all the India's Top School winners.

The award acknowledges the exemplary work of the education leaders in India. At this prestigious platform, Ramagya School Noida also won India School Merit Awards 2020. Ranked No.1 in India under the Top CBSE Schools for 'Individual Attention to Students' category, in a survey conducted by 'Education Today'. The award was presented to Principal, Ms. Aparna Magee. Ramagya School Noida has bagged this award out of 2375 schools based on jury-rating, parent's votes (98,970 votes) as well as analysis by 'Education Today' team (Perception based, Survey & Nomination based).

Accepting the Certificate of Excellence Award with sheer humility, Utkarsh Gupta, MD, Ramagya Group of Schools said, "It's certainly a very proud and humbling experience to receive such an esteemed honour and I dedicate this award to my entire team for extending their unflinching support to me in my journey. I also take this opportunity to appreciate my team for believing in my vision and performing exceptionally well in achieving our designated goal of bringing a positive change in society through education. "

Ramagya School affiliated to CBSE & CIE boards is located in the heart of Noida, Sector - 50 within a sprawling campus area of more than 3 acres. The school's enviable scholastic, co-scholastic attainments are attributed to an eclectic mix of faculty having more than 15 years of academic teaching experience. As part of the management policies, teachers of Ramagya School Noida are regularly attending international and national seminars and conferences thus broadening their horizons of academic excellence both at national as well as international platforms.

Ramagya School, Noida is one of the best in the list of schools in Noida, due to its contemporary teaching pedagogies which incorporate best practices of Maria Montessori, Howard Gardner's multiple intelligence, Montessori Learning Corridors, Reflective Corners, Word Wall, Open doors and the school's own customised 'flexi learn technology' at the secondary and senior secondary level. The curriculum followed at Ramagya boasts of its global lineage with wide-ranging core subjects, students and teachers exchange programme for global exposure and an ideal Student-Teacher ratio of 25:1. Ramagya School, Noida is voted as one of the top 5 Senior Secondary schools in Delhi- NCR and is also listed amongst the 30 great Indian Schools.

For over 15 years, Ramagya Group has been a beacon for expanding educational access and a leader in instructional innovation. We have pushed the envelope further, every year, with innovative learning techniques and a customised approach to maximise the absorption of knowledge because at Ramagya, it is not merely about success, it's about preparing a student for the world, instilling willingness for learning and a discipline that will stay with the student for life. The Ramagya Group - comprising of Ramagya Group of Schools (6 schools); Ramagya Sports Academy (one of the top 10 Sports Academies in India); Ramagya Institute (one of the top 15 Institutes in India); Ramagya First Step (Day Care); Ramagya Roots (Pre Schools); and the Ramagya Foundation (12 Programmes) that work for the welfare of the society and animals, including Nishabd - an NGO for dogs.

