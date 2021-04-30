New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI/PNN): Rashi Parasrampuria was crowned as Miss Teen India International at the Miss Teen Diva 2020 pageant in January 2021. She was crowned as the successor to Aayushi Dholakia.

Miss Teen International is the world's biggest teen pageant and Rashi will be representing India at the pageant. Miss Teen International has been happening since 1966. India will be aiming for a back-to-back win at Miss Teen International.

Parasrampuria is a student of Bachelors' in Business administration at Narsee Monjee Institute in Management Studies. The 18-year-old has been good in studies who secured 97 percent in the board exams of class 10th and 12th. She holds a keen interest in Dancing, public speaking, and marketing.

She won Beauty with a Purpose at Miss Teen Diva 2020 where she raised more than 5 Lakh rupees to support the education of the underprivileged. She has been actively working on different social projects such as environment, cancer, etc, and keeps dedicating her time to bring a significant change.

Rashi will have huge responsibilities on her shoulder at Miss Teen International 2021 as she will be competing with more than 30 countries for the crown. The last Miss Teen International, Aayushi Dholakia is from India and it gives a lot of expectations from Rashi at the pageant.

Winning the Miss Teen India 2020 crown brought tears to Rashi's eyes. She says that the efforts of 15 months counted and the feeling of being crowned as the queen was like a dream come true. I am privileged to have been believed in by the organization and the national director.

Upon asking about the Miss Teen International pageant, Rashi said that "She is only focusing on her preparations and not letting any pressure affect her. The responsibility to represent India and wear the sash of India is an unmatched opportunity. Very rare girls get to represent their nation and representing India at the world's biggest teen pageant is absolutely a privilege to have. No words shall be enough to describe my gratitude and the privilege I have been rewarded with. I want to enjoy every bit of it and make my nation proud.

