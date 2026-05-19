Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team: The second and final Test match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium has reached a decisive phase. Heading into Day 4 on Tuesday, 19 May, the hosts find themselves firmly in the driver's seat as they close in on a historic series clean sweep, having already won the opening Test in Dhaka by 104 runs. Pakistan Docked 8 World Test Championship 2025-27 Points, ICC Fine Team for Slow Over Rate in BAN vs PAK 1st Test 2026.

A masterful second-innings century from veteran batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored 137, alongside a crucial 69 from Litton Das, propelled Bangladesh to a total of 390. This spectacular batting performance set Pakistan a monumental target of 437 runs to win. By the close of play on Day 3, Pakistan had already lost two early wickets, leaving them vulnerable against a confident home side.

PAK vs BAN Live Streaming and Digital Platforms in India

For cricket fans in India wanting to follow the live action on Day 4, the digital streaming rights for this bilateral series are held by FanCode. The match can be streamed live through the FanCode app as well as its official website.

Access to the high-definition feed requires a subscription, with options including a specific "Match Pass" or a comprehensive "Tour Pass" available for a nominal fee. The digital broadcast features multi-camera coverage and real-time statistics integrated into the user interface.

PAK vs BAN Live Telecast Details

Linear television broadcasting for the series is not available in India.

Match Context and Day 4 Scenarios

Pakistan began their daunting chase under immense pressure and finished the previous day at 47/2, still requiring another 390 runs for an improbable victory. Captain Shan Masood and star batsman Babar Azam remain at the crease, bearing the responsibility of mounting a defensive block to save the Test match.

With the Sylhet surface traditionally offering significant turn and variable bounce as the match progresses into its final two days, Bangladesh’s spin trio of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, and Nayeem Hasan will be confident of dismantling the remaining Pakistani batting order. A victory here would secure a landmark 2-0 series win for Bangladesh in the ICC World Test Championship cycle.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 10:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).