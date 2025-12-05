VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 5: INVICTUS BY GS is Raymond Realty's ultra-luxury signature residential launch in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai's global power district. Conceptualised under the personal vision of Mr Gautam Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond Group, the project marks a defining moment for luxury homebuyers. BKC finally gets its first true luxury residential development.

Located in the heart of Mumbai's most influential corporate and cultural hub, INVICTUS BY GS captures the essence of The Gold Collar Life, a lifestyle crafted for achievers who have built their success through clarity, discipline and ambition. With refined spaces, premium amenities, and an architectural identity rooted in modern Art Deco, the project reshapes what luxury living means inside India's most prestigious district.

Designed as a sanctuary of sophistication, the development balances exclusivity with seamless connectivity, placing residents at the intersection of business leadership, cultural vibrancy and global urban living.

INVICTUS BY GS: Project

* Project Name: INVICTUS BY GS* Developer: Raymond Realty* Category: Ultra-Luxury Residential* Location: Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai* Architecture Style: Modern Art Deco * Configuration: 3 and 4 Bed Luxury Residences* Connectivity: Airport (15 min), WEH (2 min), BWSL (10 min), SCLR (12 min), Sion Connector (10 min) * Nearby Landmarks: Jio World Plaza, Jio World Drive, ASB, DAIS, MIG Club, MCA Club * Legacy: Backed by 100 years of Raymond credibility* USP: First true luxury residential project inside BKC* Raymond Realty Legacy: Backed by a 100-year legacy of craftsmanship, with landmark projects like The Address by GS (Thane & Bandra) and INVICTUS by GS (Thane).* Contact Number: 022 6868 5566* Official Website: raymondrealty.in * RERA ID: P51700052012 The Architecture: A Modern Ode to Art Deco

The architectural language of INVICTUS BY GS pays homage to Mumbai's iconic Art Deco movement, a style that shaped the city's early modern skyline. The towers reinterpret this legacy through: * Bold structural geometry* Elegant vertical accents that reinforce height and sophistication* Contemporary glass and metal blends* Symmetrical forms with balanced proportions This distinctive Art Deco-inspired articulation makes the project an elegant architectural statement in BKC, instantly setting it apart from the corporate skyline around it. Ultra-Luxury Lifestyle And Resort-Style Amenities

INVICTUS BY GS is designed as a luxurious oasis within Mumbai's bustling core, combining tropical landscaping, curated leisure zones and more than 30 luxury experiences crafted for relaxation, recreation and community living. Resort-Style Outdoor Experiences * Wide pool decks with sun loungers* Lush tropical planting palettes* Tranquil cabanas and quiet corners* Alfresco grill deck* Central Park* Arbour lawns and reading nooks* Kids' pool, hammocks, and leisure greens Premium Indoor Amenities * Multipurpose hall* Business centre* Golf simulator* Mini-bowling* Spa and Sauna* Indoor games* Library* Gymnasium with modern equipment Exclusive Sky Lounge With panoramic views of Mumbai's skyline, the Sky Lounge is a signature expression of The Gold Collar Life, a serene atmosphere ideal for fine dining, gatherings, or moments of personal clarity Advantage Of Location: Bandra Linked Directly To BKC

INVICTUS BY GS stands at a unique urban intersection, offering the power of BKC's corporate ecosystem along with the vibrancy of Bandra's lifestyle. Corporate Power District Residents enjoy unmatched proximity to: * Fortune 500 headquarters* Global banks and financial institutions* US, British and Belgian consulates * Major global innovation hubs and investment houses Social And Retail Landmarks BKC and Bandra offer some of Mumbai's best lifestyle destinations, including: * Jio World Plaza* Jio World Drive* Trident* Sofitel* Grand Hyatt Unmatched Connectivity * Western Express Highway - Two min* Bandra-Worli Sea Link - 10 min* SCLR - 12 min* Sion-BKC Connector - 10 min* CSMIA Airport - 15 min :* Metro Line 3 (Colaba-SEEPZ)* Coastal Road* Upcoming Bullet Train Terminal Together, these developments position BKC as Mumbai's most future-ready residential district. The Raymond Realty Legacy With a legacy spanning over 100 years, Raymond Realty has built a reputation for precision, quality, and excellence, making it one of India's most trusted names in real estate. The brand's portfolio reflects this commitment, with landmark developments such as The Address by GS in Thane, INVICTUS by GS in Thane, and The Address by GS in Bandra, each known for superior craftsmanship and thoughtful design. INVICTUS BY GS now marks the next chapter in this legacy, emerging as a defining luxury landmark in BKC, crafted for India's new-age achievers who value refinement, credibility, and a future-forward lifestyle. Why Buy Here: Key Transaction Drivers 1. First Luxury Project Inside BKC: True luxury inventory in BKC is extremely limited, making this a high-value, first-mover opportunity. 2. Future Appreciation Potential: With Metro Line 3, the Coastal Road, and multiple infrastructure upgrades converging, BKC's residential value is poised for long-term growth. 3. Tailored for Decision Makers: Built for CXOs, founders, wealth creators and global professionals who prefer privacy, minimalism and refined luxury. 4. Architectural and Lifestyle Edge: Modern Art Deco architecture + 30+ luxury experiences + a rooftop Sky Lounge create a unique lifestyle proposition. 5. Limited Inventory = Exclusive Ownership: High exclusivity ensures strong future value and demand. INVICTUS BY GS: Enquire Now Step into a world where success is defined not by noise, but by precision and purpose. This is The Gold Collar Life, calm, elevated and timeless. * Contact: 022 6868 5566* Visit: https://raymondrealty.in/ * Project Page: https://raymondrealty.in/invictus-by-gs-bkc/ Raymond Realty's Upcoming Luxury Development In Wadala Raymond Realty is also expanding its luxury footprint with a premium upcoming development in Wadala, one of Mumbai's fastest-transforming growth corridors, signalling a bold new phase of city-wide expansion. Conclusion INVICTUS BY GS is a defining address in a district where influence, ambition and global opportunity converge. As the first true ultra-luxury residential offering in BKC, it sets a new benchmark for design, architecture, and lifestyle in Mumbai's most powerful economic hub. Every element, from its Modern Art Deco facade to its panoramic Sky Lounge and resort-style amenities, reflects a life built on achievement, precision and quiet confidence. Backed by the century-old legacy of Raymond Realty, this landmark development is crafted for individuals who lead with vision and live with intent. For homebuyers seeking a rare combination of exclusivity, connectivity and long-term value, INVICTUS BY GS stands as an unmatched opportunity, one that will shape the future of luxury living in BKC. As Raymond Realty expands its footprint with an upcoming premium development in Wadala, the brand continues to redefine Mumbai's residential market with clarity, credibility and craft. This is your moment to experience The Gold Collar Life.Enquire now and secure your exclusive preview of INVICTUS BY GS, BKC.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)