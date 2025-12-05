Bollywood’s beloved legend Dharmendra may have passed away on November 24, but his family is ensuring that his 90th birth anniversary becomes a celebration of his life and legacy. His sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, along with the entire Deol family, have planned a special remembrance gathering at their Khandala farmhouse on the occasion of his birthday. ‘Dharmendra Ji Was the Hero Every Boy Wanted To Be’: Akshay Kumar Pays Emotional Tribute to Dharmendra, Calls Him Bollywood’s Original He-Man (View Post)

Fans Invited to Dharmendra’s 90th Birthday Tribute – See Post

Deol Family Opens Dharmendra’s Farmhouse for Fans

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the family decided to open the farmhouse doors to fans, giving them a rare chance to visit, pay their respects, and celebrate the life of the legendary star. “Many fans wished they had the chance to meet or see Dharmendra one last time,” said a family source, adding that this decision was made to honour his deep connection with his admirers. Preparations for the event are currently underway. While the Deols haven’t planned a formal function, arrangements are being made to welcome visitors who wish to come and offer their tributes. The family may also arrange transport options, considering the route to the farmhouse is not easily accessible.

Sunny and Bobby Deol Perform Dharmendra’s Last Rites in Haridwar

Earlier this week, Sunny, Bobby, and Sunny’s son Karan Deol immersed Dharmendra’s ashes in the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar, fulfilling one of the family’s final rites. Dharmendra, fondly known as the “He-Man of Bollywood,” passed away at the age of 89 after prolonged illness. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on November 10 and returned home for recovery before his peaceful passing. His final rites were performed on November 25 in Mumbai, attended by family and film fraternity members. Dharmendra, ‘Sholay’ and ‘Phool Aur Patthar’ Actor, Dies at 89; Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Karan Johar Pay Final Respects.

Bollywood Stars Attend Dharmendra Memorial

On November 27, a memorial titled Celebration of Life was held, with several Bollywood icons including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rekha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attending to pay tribute. Meanwhile, Hema Malini hosted a private prayer meet at her residence. Now, as Dharmendra’s 90th birthday approaches, the Deol family is turning grief into gratitude by inviting fans to join them.

