Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 7 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday announced the results of the yield/price-based auction of State Government Securities (SGS), through which five states collectively raised Rs 9,410 crore.

Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, and Mizoram participated in the latest auction held on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

According to the RBI's press release, Maharashtra was one of the major borrowers which raised Rs 5,000 crore through multiple issues. The state accepted Rs 1,000 crore each at 7.26 per cent for 16-year and 17-year tenors.

Maharashtra also got two re-issues of Rs 1,500 crore at 100.53 at a yield of 7.09 per cent for its 7.18 per cent SGS 2033 bond, and another Rs 1,500 crore at 100.45 yield 7.2093 per cent for its 7.27 per cent SGS 2036 bond.

Andhra Pradesh raised Rs 900 crore at a yield of 7.14 per cent for an 8-year tenor and Rs 1,000 crore at 7.27 per cent for an 11-year tenor.

Gujarat successfully raised Rs 2,000 crore at a cut-off yield of 7.06 per cent for an 8-year tenor.

Jammu and Kashmir accepted Rs 400 crore at a yield of 7.39 per cent for 12 years.

Mizoram raised Rs 110 crore at 7.31 per cent for 16-year tenor.

The total amount raised and accepted across all participating states stood at Rs 9,410 crore.

RBI conducts these yield/price-based auction as part of its regular borrowing calendar for states, helping them meet their capital expenditure and fiscal needs.

The data showed that investor demand remained strong across different tenors, and all states managed to raise their intended amounts without any under-subscription.

These auctions are a key for states to fund infrastructure and development projects while maintaining fiscal discipline under the broader macroeconomic framework set by the central bank. (ANI)

