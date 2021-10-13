New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI/ ThePRTree): RCritReviews organized RCrit 100 Author Awards to recognize various writers, researchers for their outstanding performance and dedication in the literary field. RCrit 100 Authors Awards is aimed at eulogizing excellence, reputation, and exemplary work of Authors.

The initiative was well supported by TranzElite Digital Pvt Ltd. In the very first edition of RCrit 100 Author Awards, RCritReviews received over 150 applications and then shortlisted only 25 writers. The approach of the award was to give writers from different languages a common platform wherein they can showcase their work and get acknowledged. Among the awardees, there were 14 books in English, 6 in Hindi, 2 in Bengali & one each of Marathi, Konkani, and Gujrati.

Also Read | ICSI CS Executive Programme Result 2021 Declared at Official Website icsi.edu; Here are Steps To Check The Scores.

The list of Awardees includes Dr Nikita Pawar (Broken Heart Syndrome), Salil Patel (LaukikAlaukik), Rupesh Kumar Dewanga (Dastak), Prajakta Gavhane (Koronyakand), Indira Guha Patra (The Veil of Disguise), Sankalp Shukla (Mihika), Upasana Borah (Women & Law), Dr Veda D Malagatti (Costing in Service Industry), HaranarayanPadhi (Is Five - S concept useful for Clean India Campaign?), Abirlal Mukhopadhyay (The Cry From The Fire), Prof Dr HemantrayaBiradar (When you're expecting-what is your expectation), Monika Bharati (Research paper-Role of the judiciary in protection of Human Rights), Cezar Dmello (KOSSOLL'LEM JIVIT).

They are also felicitating Dr Sonali Mohan (Kavyoday), Dipankar Ghosh (AdwitiyoBimolangshu- KalerCanvase), Dr Subrata Sinha (Meri Awaz), Sidheshwar Kashyap (SamkalinVimarsh), BhubaneshBaisakha (It's not just my only love story), Dr Ravi Bhatia (Let's quiz kids volume 1), Dr Prachi Priyanka (Thistle and Weeds), Twisha Ray (Pocket Musings), Mahua Sen (Insights), Ajitesh Nag (AgunBihongo (Mitra and Ghosh)), IasraRam Panwar Majal (Path Parivartan), Shashank Kulkarni (Swaminathan Commission: A Foundation of Farmers' Policies in India).

Also Read | BCCI Unveils New Team India Kit for T20 World Cup 2021, Fans Give Thumbs Up As 'Billion Cheers Jersey' Trends on Twitter.

RCritReviews is a leading reviewing platform based in Mumbai. It has been established with a vision to bring forward the exemplary work of people/brands from various genres like Movies, Books, Web series, Entrepreneurs, Hospitality, and more. With the successful closure of RCrit 100 Author Awards; RCritReviews is coming up with Marketing Awards broadly based in 4 buckets and across 325 categories. Details of which are to be announced soon.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)