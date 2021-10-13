With the T20 World Cup 2021 being just a few days away, the BCCI has unveiled a new kit for the mega event. The pictures of the new kit are going viral on social media and the fans simply cannot keep calm and were trending 'Billion Cheers Jersey' on social media. The fans simply loved the kit and most of them poured their reactions about the same on social media. The jersey is dark blue and has a zigzag pattern on it. MPL is the official kit sponsor for the jersey. Team India Jersey For T20 World Cup 2021 Unveiled: Take a Look At the Kit Virat Kohli & Co Will Don At WC (See Photo).

The Indian team will be playing their first game against Pakistan on October 24th, 2021. The team will also play a couple of practice games one against England and Australia. The match against England will be played on October 18 and the Men in Blue will be locking horns against Australia on October 20. Both games will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. Now, let's have a look at the reactions below.

Reactions:

In love with the New Jersey of team India! #BillionCheersIndiaJersey pic.twitter.com/dF7YaOlmRa — Mridul Pahuja (@mridulpahuja) October 13, 2021

The winning jersey looks good. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 13, 2021

We love sky blue bcoz we have a Lots of memories in that jersey Let's create new wonderful memories in this jersey Tbh it's way better than retro though We'll take it 💙✨❤️🤗 — Tanmoy Chakraborty🩺⚕️ (@Tanmoycv01) October 13, 2021

Wow looking so good this Jersey 😭❤️ — ηєнα (@_dreamer__neha) October 13, 2021

We loved the new Indian colours and can't wait to watch the Men in Blue don these new kits. Do tell us your views about the new kits. Leave your thoughts in the Comments section.

