New Delhi, October 13: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Wednesday announced results for CS executive programme for the old and new course students. Candidates can check their ICSI CS Executive Programme 2021 result on the official website of the institute - icsi.edu. The results can also be checked at icsi.examresults.net.

Candidates need to login with their roll number and 17-digit registration number to download the results. The ICSI also released scorecards and e-marksheets for the executive exam (old and new syllabus). Notably, the institute will not issue any physical copy of the marksheet of the executive exam. The exam was conducted as per COVID-19 protocols. ICSI CS Professional Result 2021 Declared, Here's How Candidates Can Download Result Online at icsi.edu.

Here Are Steps To Download The ISCI CS Executive Programme Result:

Visit the official websites - icsi.edu or icsi.examresults.net.

or On the home page, click on the link to check CS executive programme result.

Select type of exam - old or new

Enter login details, including registration number and roll number

Click on submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are advised to take a printout for future use.

The ICSI will also declare the CS results for the foundation exam (old and new syllabus). Earlier in the day, the institute had declared the results for CS Professional June exams 2021. For the old syllabus, Eshan Loiya topped the CS professional exam, while Vaishnavi Biyani secured the first rank for the new syllabus.

