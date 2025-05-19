BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 19: Following the exciting announcement of the BGMI 3.8 update, KRAFTON India is unveiling a fresh set of exclusive redeem codes for BGMI players! Packed with exciting rewards, these codes offer rare skins, cosmetics, and gear to enhance your in-game experience. Whether you're a veteran or new to the game, this is a great opportunity to upgrade your character and gameplay.

These redeem codes will be available till June 6, 2025, and can be redeemed via BGMI's official redemption page.

Redeem codes:

1. DAZBZFSNXHSQ

2. DAZCZFEPX64K

3. DAZDZJV7MUBP

4. DAZEZ4AUFFJR

5. DAZFZB3EE6RV

6. DAZGZ6EJ5UV3

7. DAZHZ98TVMCA

8. DAZIZP7WNTFA

9. DAZJZP4KNUXF

10. DAZKZPKAE8VH

11. DAZLZAHMMNP8

12. DAZMZGEFNVK9

13. DBZBZRQ8HBBW

14. DBZCZF4J35BW

15. DBZDZF5J95MM

16. DBZEZSNP9KM3

17. DBZFZD9TBB43

18. DBZGZTKNKV45

19. DBZHZANF6HS6

20. DBZIZE64WBNK

21. DBZJZ6Q5E9BP

22. DBZKZK7WSEM5

23. DBZLZNUHXGFR

24. DBZMZ9UVEHAQ

Steps to redeem: Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID

* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code > A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

* A user cannot redeem a code twice

* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

* Each user account can redeem only one code per day and a maximum of two codes until June 6th, 2025

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

