The India-Pakistan conflict in recent times, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, has cast a massive shadow of uncertainty on the future of cricket between the two nations. And in a major development, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) reportedly has decided to opt out of the Asia Cup 2025 tournament and other events conducted by the Asian Cricket Council in light of the conflict. The Asia Cup 2025, which will be the 17th edition of the tournament, was set to be hosted by India, but reports earlier had stated that the tournament, slated to be played in T20 format, would be conducted in the UAE. India’s Tour of Bangladesh Unlikely, Asia Cup 2025 Also Under a Cloud Amid Cross-Border Tensions: Report.

As per a report in The Indian Express, the BCCI has written to the ACC (Asian Cricket Council), informing their decision to pull out of the Asia Cup 2025 tournament and also the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. The fact that ACC is headed by a Pakistan minister in Mohsin Naqvi, has led the BCCI to opt out of the ACC tournaments amid the strained relations between the two nations. "The Indian team can’t play in a tournament that is organised by the ACC, whose chief is a Pakistan minister. That’s the sentiment of the nation. We have verbally communicated to ACC about our withdrawal from the upcoming Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, and our future participation in their events too is on hold. We are in constant touch with the Indian government," the report quoted a BCCI source.

Mohsin Naqvi, who serves as the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) chairman, is also the Federal Minister for Interior of Pakistan. He was elected as the new chairman of ACC earlier in 2025, replacing Sri Lanka's Shammi Silva. With most of the sponsors being from India, an Asia Cup tournament without the Men in Blue might not be a good idea. Also, an India vs Pakistan clash is something that broadcasters look forward to, in a bid to make a lot of money as the high-octane clash, irrespective of the competition, fetches millions in terms of viewership. Should there be no India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup, broadcasters (Sony Sports Network in this case) would not be able to make as much money, something which further adds uncertainty to the whole situation. Sony Pictures Network India Bags ACC Media Rights for Eight Years; Set to Telecast All Senior and Age Group Asia Cup Competitions.

India had refused to visit Pakistan for the previous edition of the Asia Cup tournament in 2023, which led the ACC, then led by current ICC (International Cricket Council) chairman Jay Shah, to organise the competition in a hybrid model that saw the Men in Blue have their matches in Sri Lanka. India also refused to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 202,5, citing security reasons and the tournament was held in a hybrid model with Dubai hosting all the matches for Rohit Sharma and co, including the semi-final and final.

