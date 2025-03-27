Business News | Refex Group is the Official Sponsor of Chennai Super Kings

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 27: Refex Group, a leading diversified business conglomerate, is proud to announce a strategic association with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - one of the most successful and iconic franchises in the world. Marking its first-ever association with CSK, this collaboration embodies a shared commitment to excellence, leadership, and environmental impact--both on and off the field.

Also Read | Opposition Flags 'Denial of Speaking Opportunity' to LoP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, 'Politicisation' of Speaker Om Birla's Remarks.

It also underscores the growing synergy between industry leaders and sports franchises, paving the way for a future driven by innovation, growth, and people engagement. Together, Refex Group and CSK aim to push boundaries, inspire change, and create lasting value beyond the game.

Commenting on the partnership, Anil Jain, Managing Director, Refex Group said, "At Refex Group, we are strongly committed to advancing sustainability and shaping a better future for generations to come. We are proud to partner with Chennai Super Kings - a strategic association to champion sustainability in India's most beloved and followed sport - cricket. CSK's resilience, excellence, leadership, and unwavering winning spirit align perfectly with Refex's ethos, making this association truly special. It is an amazing opportunity to inspire individuals and businesses to embrace sustainable practices and drive change. We look forward to an exciting season, cheering for CSK while reinforcing our shared vision of a greener, more inclusive future."

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 27th Roza of Ramzan on March 28 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

KS Viswanathan, Managing Director, Chennai Super Kings said, "We are pleased to partner with Refex Group. Their commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility aligns perfectly with our values at Chennai Super Kings. Together, we aim to create a positive impact, both on and off the field, by promoting eco-friendly initiatives and raising awareness about a greener future."

For more details, please visit: www.refex.group.

Refex Group is a diversified conglomerate with a strong presence across multiple sectors, including logistics (ash and coal handling, green mobility), healthcare (medical technologies pertaining to imaging devices' manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals), and airports retail. With over 22+ years of operations and offices in 15+ states and UTs in India, Refex Group is the largest organized player in ash and coal logistics and a pioneer in Made-in-India Imaging devices. The Group also operates a fleet of 1,300+ four-wheeler electric vehicles across Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability. Currently, Refex Group has two publicly listed entities: Refex Industries Limited (RIL) and Refex Renewables Infrastructure Limited (RRIL)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)