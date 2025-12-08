VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 8: The CEO and Managing Director of Reneev Developers has been honoured with the Outstanding Contribution towards the Economy of Gujarat - Excellence in Community-Focused Real Estate Development at the Hurun India Awards 2025, held on December 4 at Le Meridien, Ahmedabad. The honour was presented by Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher of Hurun India, and recognises his contribution to creating responsible, accessible and design-led real estate developments across Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

Hurun India's recognition carries particular weight because of its strict merit-based framework. The evaluates leaders purely on demonstrable achievement, innovation and impact. This transparent methodology has made Hurun one of India's most trusted evaluators of enterprise excellence, and receiving this award places the Reneev Developers CEO among the state's most respected business contributors.

A key highlight of the evening was his on-stage conversation with Mr Adrish Ghosh, Managing Director, Barclays Private Clients, as part of a session titled "Gujarat Rising: Building World-Class Enterprises, Anchored in Gujarati Grit." The conversation explored the underlying qualities that make Gujarat a natural breeding ground for resilient and growth-oriented enterprises.

Speaking about Gujarat's cultural outlook, he said, "Gujarat has no culture of shame around failure. That strengthens resilience and encourages people to take considered leaps of faith." He explained that the absence of stigma around setbacks allows entrepreneurs to learn, adapt and iterate their ideas without fear, creating a business climate that favours innovation grounded in long-term intent.

He also spoke about trust as one of Gujarat's most valuable economic assets. He noted, "Silent partnership is a uniquely Gujarati phenomenon because trust runs deep. In Gujarat, relationships are not transactional. They are anchored in shared values of collective development." He highlighted that this trust-based ecosystem enables ease of collaboration, patient capital and efficient decision-making, allowing businesses to move faster and more cohesively than in many other regions.

Reflecting on Gujarat as an entrepreneurial destination, he said, "Gujarat is the best state to build a business if your intentions and skill set are right." He added that the alignment of governance, civic discipline, community values and infrastructure priorities consistently support entrepreneurs who are committed to meaningful and sustained value creation.

The event drew several of the state's most influential business personalities. The gathering included Mr. Chandubhai Virani (Balaji Wafers Pvt. Ltd), Mr Karan Adani (Adani Ports and SEZ), Ms Paridhi Adani (Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas), Dr Farukbhai G. Patel (KP Group), Mr Shreyans Dholakia (Shree Ramkrishna Exports), Mr Brijesh Dholakia (Hari Krishna Exports), Ms Anar Modi (Senores Pharmaceuticals), Mr Viki Khakhar (Barclays Private Clients), Ms Thanzeem Rahim (Hurun India) and Mr Aadarsh Shah (UB Heritage). Their participation reinforced the significance of the evening and reflected the collaborative spirit that shapes Gujarat's modern economic landscape.

During his address, the CEO and MD also outlined the future vision of Reneev Developers. He shared that the company is preparing to launch an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) as part of its next phase of growth. He described this development as an essential evolution for Gujarat's entrepreneurial ecosystem, noting that modern enterprises must blend traditional business wisdom with new-age financial instruments in order to scale responsibly and compete globally. He added that encouraging the next generation of Gujarati entrepreneurs to adopt contemporary capital frameworks will unlock new avenues for growth and innovation across the state.

He then highlighted the company's expanding real estate footprint across Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar's prime corridors, including projects in Vaishnodevi, Gota, Jagatpur, Sindhu Bhavan Road and other key emerging clusters.

He emphasised that Reneev Developers is committed to creating neighbourhoods that reflect the aspirations of evolving urban communities while maintaining the highest standards of quality, longevity and design integrity.

He added that Reneev sees real estate not merely as an industry that constructs buildings, but as a sector that helps shape citizens, communities and the long-term identity of a city. Thoughtful, community-first development, he said, must grow alongside Ahmedabad's rapidly changing social and economic landscape. As the city expands, developers must ensure that planning, design and execution all prioritise the lived experience of residents.

Turning to Gujarat's hospitality sector, he underscored the urgent need for internationally benchmarked spaces as the state prepares to host major global events. With Ahmedabad confirmed as the host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, and the region strengthening its case for the 2036 Summer Olympics, he stated that Gujarat is entering a phase where its hospitality infrastructure must match its economic ambition. To support this transformation, he announced that Reneev Developers is creating a five-star property on Sindhu Bhavan Road, envisioned as a landmark destination that will bring global-standard hospitality to one of the city's most iconic and vibrant stretches.

As he concluded, he reflected on the decade ahead, stating that Gujarat is on the brink of an extraordinary transformation driven by infrastructure, global visibility and entrepreneurial energy. He emphasised that developers and business leaders must approach this moment with foresight, responsibility and authenticity. He expressed deep gratitude for the recognition from Hurun India and dedicated the award to the spirit of Gujarat and the communities that continue to support and inspire Reneev Developers.

About Reneev Developers

Reneev Developers is a progressive, Ahmedabad-based real estate company committed to elevating the standards of modern urban living. Led by experienced professionals, the company focuses on creating thoughtfully designed residential communities that blend refined aesthetics with long-term value. Reneev Developers works with a clear purpose to make aspirational living accessible while upholding uncompromising quality and trust. With a design-driven mindset and a forward-looking approach, the company continues to shape premium neighbourhoods that reflect the evolving lifestyle of today's homebuyers and contribute meaningfully to the growth of Ahmedabad.

