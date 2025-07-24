PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: Repono Limited (The Company, Repono) is a specializes in providing comprehensive 360-degree warehousing and liquid terminal solutions, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Monday, July 28, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 26.68 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the BSE SMEplatform.

The issue size is 27,79,200 equity shares at a face value of ₹10 each, with a price band of ₹91 - ₹96 per share.

Equity Share Allocation

* QIB Anchor Portion - 7,92,000 Equity Shares

* Qualified Institutional Buyer - 5,28,000 Equity Shares

* Non-Institutional Investors - 3,96,000 Equity Shares

* Retail Individual Investors - 9,24,000 Equity Shares

* Market Maker - 1,39,200 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for capital expenditures, including the purchase of forklifts, hand pallet trolleys, reach stackers, and the setup of warehouse racking systems, as well as the development of warehouse management software, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes. The anchor portion will open on Friday, July 25, 2025, and issue will close on Monday, July 30, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Wealth Mine Networks Private Limited. The Registrar to the Issue is Cameo Corporate Services Limited.

Mr. Dibyendu Deepak, Managing Director of Repono Limited, expressed, "The launch of our IPO is a significant milestone in the company's journey. Over the years, we have built a strong foundation in India's oil and petrochemical logistics space by consistently delivering reliable, safe, and efficient services. From managing high-volume liquid terminals to providing integrated warehousing and operations and maintenance (O&M) solutions, our focus has always been on quality, compliance, and customer satisfaction.

This IPO represents more than just a capital raise -- it is an opportunity to accelerate our growth, enhance operational capabilities, and deepen our presence in key markets. It will enable us to invest in advanced infrastructure, strengthen our technology backbone, and pursue strategic opportunities with greater agility.

We are delighted about this next phase and remain committed to creating long-term value for our investors, clients, and partners. With a clear vision, experienced team, and strong industry relationships, we look forward to shaping a more connected and efficient logistics future."

CA Shashank Doshi, Chairman of Wealth Mine Networks Private Limited, said, "We are pleased to be associated with Repono Limited as they take a significant step forward with the launch of their Initial Public Offering. Repono has established itself as a specialised service provider in India's oil and petrochemical logistics space, offering integrated warehousing, terminal management, and O&M solutions.

India's oil and petrochemical logistics sector is poised for strong, long-term growth, driven by rising industrial demand, increasing infrastructure investments, and a shift toward more organized, tech-enabled supply chains. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on these trends. This IPO will support the company's long-term vision, enabling it to scale operations, enhance service capabilities, and further strengthen its position in this evolving and opportunity-rich industry."

