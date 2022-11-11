Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI/PNN): The Reseal Market Research and Film Company - reseal.in (https://www.reseal.in/), which has an extensive presence in research, branding, media, and films, honoured business leaders and organisations with the Maharashtra Business Awards 2022 in Nashik on Sunday, November 6 and Monday, November 7.

The much sought-after Maharashtra Business Awards are aimed at recognising the efforts of individuals who have made an immense contribution to the fields of business, industry, real estate, finance, fashion, agriculture, banking, IT, food, and more. It was an evening to remember for the award winners as they celebrated their success.

In the evening session, the prestigious awards were presented to the award winners by the chief guest and noted Bollywood and Marathi film actress Sonalee Kulkarni. Also present on occasion was Sudhir Pathade, the CEO and Founder of Reseal.in.

The awards were sponsored by Nashik-based Bhagyam.org, a provider of a range of astrology services, including prosperity planners, daily numeroscope, personality decoders, etc.

In all, 86 persons and businesses were felicitated with the awards. The winning categories and winners of Maharashtra Business Awards 2022 include:

1. Best Makeup Artist In Raigad - Yugandhara Amol Mhatre

2. Most Popular Construction Company In Pune - Rachana Group Of Business

3. Most Leading Rcc Pipes & Tanks Manufacturer And Supplier In Maharashtra - Aditya Cement Pipes Company

4. Most Promising Real Estate & Construction Company In Pune - Avani Land Developers

5. One Of The Best Share Market Trading Company In Nagpur - Vijay Insurance And Investment

6. Most Promising Skin Treatment & Makeup Studio In Pune - Prajakta Pansare

7. Most Leading Mechanical Services Provider In Raigad - J S Automotive

8. Best Makeup Academy In Panvel - Anvesha Makeover Academy

9. Best Makeup Artist & Academy In Thane - Achal Makeup Art And Academy

10. Most Admirable Women In Aurangabad - Reena Waidande

11. One Of The Best Tea Brand In Maharashtra - Chaha Mhanjech SUKOON

12. The Leading Publication Company Of The Year - Unite Publication

13. Most Popular Makeup Artist In Amravati - Vanshika Jawanjal

14. One Of The Best Agricultural Product Manufacturer & Supplier In Solapur - BSM Group Of Company

15. One Of The Best Real Estate Company In Pune - Dhawne Patil Hightech Farms

16. Most Popular Cattle Feed Manufacturer & Supplier In Nashik - Radhakrushn Pashu Khady Industries

17. Most Popular Edible Oil Manufacturer In Solapur - Gandharva Oil Industry (GMC Woodern Press Oil)

18. One Of The Best Food Processing Company In Pune - Sai Horizon Food Management Pvt Ltd

19. Most Outstanding Beautician In Kolhapur - Nayana Jangale

20. Most Popular Educational Institute In Pune - Innovation Educational Foundation

21. Most Popular Hair & Beauty Salon In Chalisgaon - Mrunal's Hair & Beauty Salon

22. Most Trusted Financial Services Provider In Maharashtra - Radha Nagari Urban Foundation

23. Most Outstanding Bridal Makeup Artist Of The Year - Makeover By Simran

24. One Of The Best Cosmetologist Aesthetic & Makeup Artist In Maharashtra - Monik's Salon And Academy

25. One Of The Best Beauty Salon In Dhule - Golden Glow Beauty Salon

26. Most Leading Beauty Product Supplier In Nashik - Kumkum Makeup Studio

27. Most Prominent & Trusted Software Company In Maharashtra - I Connectifly Software Technology

28. Most Popular Nidhi Bank In Rahuri - Ganeshrao Ramesh Gopale

29. One Of The Popular Group Of School In Pune - Adhira Group Of School

30. Most Popular Soda Brand In Maharashtra - MPSC Soda Wala

31. Most Popular Beauty Parlour In Solapur - Glam Look

32. Most Popular Fashion Designer In Pune - Designer Tanu

33. One Of The Best Beauty Spa And Salon In Nashik - Gorgeous Spa Salon

34. One Of The Leading Tailors In Malegaon - Smart Choice

35. Most Leading Paint Supplier In Sangola - Asian Colour Corner

36. One Of The Best Cake Shop In Mumbai - Chocolate Cha Banglow

37. Most Trusted Commercial Documentation Services Provider Company In Maharashtra - Nriway Company

38. The Best Agree Business Manufacturer In Aurangabad - Shree Panchaavtar Agree Tech

39. Most Popular Celebrity Makeup Artist In Pune - Priya Nile

40. One Of The Best Paint Manufacturing Company In Aurangabad - RK Paint Industry

41. Most Outstanding Makeup Artist In Nashik - Deepika Patil

42. One Of The Best Financial Services Provider In Yavatmal - Mauli Urban Multicity Nidhi Ltd

43. Most Popular Real Estate Agent In Nashik - Shubham Properties

44. One Of The Best Multitasking Businessman Of The year - Rahul Gawali

45. Most Popular Social Worker In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar - Rahul Borole

46. One Of The Best Management & Consultancy Services Provider Company In Mumbai - Prime Mnagement & Consultency

47. Most Popular Meat Supplier In Pune - The Chicken Wala

48. Most Popular Share Market Advisory & Training Institute In Maharashtra - Tanisha Share Market Academy

49. Most Trusted Vegetable, Fruit Supplier & Distributor In Maharashtra - Engineer Bhajiwala

50. Most Popular Bakery Product Supplier In Wardha - Bhuwneshwari Barsagade

51. One Of The Best Financial Services Provider In Aurangabad - Prabhat Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha

52. One Of The Best Packaging Industry In Nagpur - Aspoly Products Pvt Ltd

53. One Of The Best Makeup Artist Of The Year - Shweta Kunjir

54. One Of The Best Designer Boutique In Thane - Kimaya Collection

55. The Best Quality Fruits & Vegetables Supplier In Maharashtra - Savta Fruits And Vegetables

56. The Best Hand, Feet & Pet Casting Services Provider In Pune - Maylija Creation

57. One Of The Best Cinematographer Of The Year - Mangesh Deshmane's Photography

58. One Of The Best Startup Company In Nanded - Go-Amrut Krishi Samvardhan

59. One Of The Best Direct Selling Business In Pune - Bhivaji Shahaji Rakshe

60. One Of The Best Facilities Management Services Provider Of The Year - Spick And Span Facility Services

61. Most Promising Solar & Inverter Batteries & Security Solutions Provider In Buldhana - Nikhil Battries And Tradelink

62. Most Popular Family Restaurant In Karad - Shravani Garden Family Hotel

63. One Of The Best Water Purifier Solution Provider Company In Maharashtra - S K Water Engineering

64. Most Leading Makeup Artist In Osmanabad - Kasturi Beauty Parlour Traning Center

65. Most Trusted Tours & Travels Company In Ahmednagar - Arihant Tours & Travels

66. Emerging Business Personlity In Maharashtra - Shivaji Sul

67. Most Popular Agro Product Supplier Company In Latur - Shashwat Agro Industry

68. Most Leading Web Development Company In Pune - We Develop For You

69. Most Popular Tours & Travels Company In Pune - Namaste Tours And Travels

70. Most Delicious Coffee In Maharashtra - Coffee Club

71. Most Popular Home Interior Designer Company In Pune - Vallabh Interiors

72. Most Trusted Milk Supplier In Maharashtra - Shri Sai Doodh Pvt. Ltd.

73. Most Popular Beauty Parlour In Latur - Archana Kadam

74. Most Popular Caterers & Event Planner In Mumbai & Palghar - Agrwal Caterers & Event Management

75. Young Organic Manure Manufacturer & Supplier - Sumit Sandip Bafna

76. Most Popular Cooking Classes In Maharashtra - Om Sai Cooking Classes

77. One Of The Leading Business Coach Of The Year - Arnav Patil

78. One Of The Best Spa Therapist In Mumbai - La Facelook Beauty Salon And Spa

79. Best Makeup Artist Of The Year - Manisha Deshmukh

80. Most Popular Makeup Artist In Pune - Sonali Jagtap

81. One Of The Leading Agricultural Product Supplier In Sillod - Expert Kisan Agro Indsutries Pvt. Ltd

82. Most Popular Vegitable Supplier Company In Nashik - Devnand Bangar

83. Most Popular Educational Institute In Maharashtra - A.O.A Educational Institute

84. Most Popular Clothing Stitching Outlet In Nashik - Chandini Tailors

85. Excellence In Skin Aesthetic & Makeup Artist In Navi Mumbai - Shilpa Patil

86. One Of The Best Beauty Care Clinic In Nashik - Revas Beauty Clinic

