New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) on Tuesday invited RFP (Request for Proposal) for the major upgradation of Somnath Railway Station.

According to the information given by RLDA, the station will be upgraded on EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) model and the tentative cost of the up-gradation is estimated at Rs 134 crores. The scope of work shall broadly cover major upgradation of the railway station including but not limited to undertaking civil works and MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing) works for the station building.

The objective of station redevelopment is to provide best-in-class amenities to passengers and enhance the travel experience. The upgradation work is planned to be completed in a span of two years.

Giving information about this project, the Vice Chairman of RLDA, Ved Parkash Dudeja said that Veraval or Somnath is a historic city and a prominent tourist hub. The upgradation of the Somnath Railway Station will strengthen the tourism prospects of the area. The upgraded station will also enhance the travel experience of the commuters and will also lead to a surge in business activities in the region.

The Pre-Bid was held on April 22 where national and state-level developers participated in the pre-bid meeting and showed keen interest in this project. The deadline for the e-bid submission is May 25, 2022.

Notably, Somnath Railway Station belongs to the Western Railway of Bhavnagar Division. Somnath is a Hindu pilgrim place and witnesses tourists all year round. Somnath Temple at Somnath, Gujrat is one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites for Hindus and is believed to be the first among the twelve Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva. The upgraded railway station will benefit the tourists and travelers both visiting Somnath Temple and nearby areas.

Veraval is also a major fishing port, one of the largest in India. It also has a large boat-making industry and is home to a large number of fish processing factories in GIDC (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) which export seafood to USA, Japan, SE Asian, Gulf and EU Countries.

According to RLDA, the upgraded railway station will further strengthen these industries and facilitate them further. This station will have an exclusive building facade exhibiting the local heritage of Somnath Temple with segregated arrival and departure lounges and in the future Somnath Station will connect with Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) bus stand. The station will be developed by adopting the green building concept for energy saving. (ANI)

