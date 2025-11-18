VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 18: A childhood spark of curiosity has grown into a nationwide educational revolution as engineer-innovator Aashik Rahman, fondly known as Robo Aashik, transforms the learning experience in more than 490 schools across India through experiential STEM education.

From tinkering with tiny lights on his bicycle in a quiet Tamil Nadu village to building robots during his engineering years, Aashik's journey has been driven by imagination, problem-solving, and a belief that children learn best by doing. His early experiments--robots that fed his pigeons or alerted his mother when it rained--shaped his vision for an education system rooted in creativity and curiosity.

Determined to democratise innovation, Aashik founded an initiative that establishes Creator and STEM Labs in schools nationwide. These labs are equipped with robotics, artificial intelligence, 3D printing, and coding tools, supported by a unique theme-based curriculum covering agricultural arts, saltwater innovation, and cold innovation for middle-school learners. The program holds international accreditation from STEM.org, giving students globally recognised STEM credentials.

The impact has been far-reaching. During the COVID-19 pandemic, students trained in these labs created robotics solutions that contributed meaningfully across India. Beyond technical proficiency, the labs foster critical thinking, confidence, teamwork, and real-world problem-solving. The initiative also ensures inclusivity through specialised modules for visually impaired students and livelihood-oriented STEM programs for underserved communities.

Today, schools ranging from premier private institutions to rural government campuses have been transformed into dynamic innovation hubs. Aashik's organisation provides teacher training, student mentorship, and support to integrate STEM learning into core school activities. Corporate partners including Amazon, TCS, TVS, and UltraTech have enabled this transformation through their CSR wings, ensuring access for economically disadvantaged students. One notable success story is that of a tea-master's son who, after building an award-winning robot in a Creator Lab, went on to pursue engineering--becoming a source of pride and possibility in his village.

What distinguishes Aashik is his unwavering belief that innovation is not limited by geography or privilege. "When a child builds something for the first time and sees it work--that's the moment you change how they see themselves," he says. His vision is for every school in India to operate as a mini innovation centre where children think, design, experiment, and create with purpose.

This mission is already reshaping academic outcomes across the country. Schools report improved student engagement, reduced dropout rates, and increased participation in national innovation competitions. Children are forming tech clubs, filing patents, and staying back after classes to explore robotics and coding.

As India rapidly advances toward a future defined by robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence, Aashik Rahman stands at the forefront--empowering the next generation not just to adapt to the future but to invent it. In his own words: "Our goal is not to teach children technology. It is to teach them the confidence that they can build it."

Aashik's story is a testament to the power of curiosity, and his work continues to transform the way Indian schools perceive learning--turning it into a joyful journey of exploration, innovation, and limitless possibility.

For more details, please contact: Aashik Rahman, Propeller Technologies: - +91 7338710091

