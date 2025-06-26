PNN

Stamford (Connecticut) [USA], June 26: As multifamily real estate becomes more complex and competitive, OneWall Communities is proving that better data leads to better decisions. Under the leadership of CEO Ron Kutas, the company has embraced a tech-forward, analytics-driven approach that empowers its leasing and asset management teams to move beyond spreadsheets and manual reporting--and into high-impact strategic execution.

"We're committed to making sure our teams aren't stuck pulling data--they're using it to drive value," said Kutas. "When you free people from manual work and give them tools to see and act in real time, performance improves across the board."

Turning Data into Strategic Leverage

OneWall Communities has partnered with Unified Data Platform (UDP) to build intuitive dashboards and forecasting tools that provide real-time visibility across property operations. These tools aggregate leasing activity, lead conversion data, market rent shifts, and more--turning what was once fragmented and anecdotal into a shared, actionable source of truth.

At the property level, leasing consultants now understand exactly how many qualified leads they need each week to hit their targets. Regional managers and executives can quickly identify underperformance or opportunity, shifting time from reactive tasks to proactive decision-making.

Forecasting with Confidence

Kutas emphasized the importance of aligning budget decisions with data-backed scenarios. UDP's use of Monte Carlo simulations to model property-level NOI has enabled OneWall to test assumptions under 10,000+ possible outcomes, helping leadership validate strategy and fine-tune budget levers such as marketing spend.

"When we ran the simulations, we saw our assumptions were optimistic but grounded. That kind of insight gives us confidence to invest where it matters most," said Kutas.

Scaling Third-Party Management with Unified Data

OneWall's analytics infrastructure has also played a key role in its expansion into third-party property management. The ability to integrate and standardize data from multiple property management systems (PMSs) has enabled the company to deliver consistent reporting and operational insight across diverse portfolios--setting a strong foundation for scalable client relationships.

A Broader Vision of Empowerment

For Kutas, the technology investment is about more than efficiency--it's about people.

"This is about creating the space for our teams to focus on value creation," he explained. "When you take the friction out of the system and equip people with great tools, they step into the role of strategist, not just operator. At OneWall, we don't just collect data--we operationalize it. Our goal is to turn every insight into action, empowering our teams to make faster, smarter decisions that drive value for both residents and investors."

About OneWall Communities

OneWall Communities is a vertically integrated real estate investment and management firm focused on workforce and naturally occurring affordable housing (NOAH) in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Through a commitment to data transparency, operational excellence, and resident value, OneWall continues to lead the multifamily sector in delivering both strong returns and community impact.

