Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 4: Roots Football Club, in partnership with B L Kashyap & Sons Limited (BLK), is proud to host the Indian Women's League 2 (IWL2) in Bangalore at the Padukone Dravid Center for Sporting Excellence. This collaboration is a testament to BLK's commitment to creating Impact in helping women break barriers and shatter glass ceilings, through their corporate social responsibility (CSR), reinforcing its dedication to supporting women's football and fostering a more equitable sporting culture.

As part of its ongoing efforts to empower women in sports, BLK recognizes the transformative power of football in building confidence, leadership, and career opportunities for young athletes. By supporting IWL2, BLK aims to create a pathway for aspiring female footballers, ensuring they receive the training, exposure, and platform needed to succeed at the highest level of the game.

Speaking on the initiative, Shruti Choudhari, Director - Projects & Strategy, B L Kashyap, said, "At BLK, we believe in the power of sports to drive social change. Through this initiative, we are supporting women's football while reinforcing our commitment to nurturing talent. Football is not just a game; it teaches life lessons and creates a lasting impact. Many of our players come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, where they were once coerced into early marriage and household responsibilities, with no opportunity to pursue their passion for football. Today, with the support of BLK, these young women are not only playing the sport they excel at but are also leading financially independent lives. Their journey extends beyond the field--one day, they will build their own families, passing on the values of resilience and empowerment to future generations. Our partnership with IWL2 is a step towards ensuring that young female athletes have the resources and opportunities they need to thrive."

Indian Women's League 2 commenced on April 2nd, with Roots Football Club (RFC) playing its first match on April 4th against Inter Kashi (IK). The tournament will see RFC's talented squad take the field, led by team captain Achom Degio from Arunachal Pradesh, a national-level player known for her composure and strategic gameplay. Supporting her is Neha Mukati, a skilled midfielder from Madhya Pradesh, whose journey from discovering football in the sixth grade to representing India at the U-14 level has been nothing short of inspiring. Maya Rabari, a determined defender from Gujarat, brings resilience and discipline to the backline, having represented the Futsal India team and competed at the national level. Sonakshi Singh, the team's goalkeeper from Uttar Pradesh, is determined to build a professional football career, showcasing quick reflexes and sharp instincts that frequently save the team in crucial moments.

To mark the beginning of this prestigious tournament, a jersey launch event was held, graced by Shruti K Choudhari of BLK. The launch celebrated the spirit of the game and the commitment of the RootsxBLK team as they prepare for one of the highest echelon of women's football in India.

As the tournament unfolds, fans and supporters are encouraged to rally behind the RootsxBLK team, demonstrating the growing enthusiasm for women's football in India. The match schedule is now available, inviting everyone to join in and cheer for the talented young athletes.

About B L Kashyap:

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India. With Three decades of expertise, BLK has completed over 250 projects and more than 140 million sq. ft. The portfolio spread includes Railways, IT Campuses, Commercial Spaces, Malls, Hotels, Residential Complexes, Institutions, Factories and Manufacturing Facilities, Healthcare and Transportation. BLK has a strong workforce of 1200+ engineers & professionals

About Roots FC:

The Roots FC women's team was formed in the year 2020. The team qualified for the KWL in the year 2021 from A Division. We pride ourselves with having players from all walks of life, from different cultural and linguistic backgrounds. We have players from 7 states across India.

Players:

Sonakshi Singh: Roots' GK who hails from UP has always wanted to become a professional Goalkeeper. Despite being dealt a bad deck with there not being any Goalkeeping specific training in UP accessible to her, hard work and perseverance is what earned her a spot on this team. Her Quick reflexes generally saves the club from a tight situation or two from time to time.

Sunalinda Iawren: Hailing from Nongstoin, Meghalaya, Sunalinda Iawren pursued football against the odds, defying her family's academic-focused expectations. With early guidance from her brother, she honed her skills and competed in school tournaments. In 2019, she trialed for the Indian team for the FIFA World Cup but remained undeterred despite not being selected. She later played in Bangalore's Super Division and represented her state in multiple tournaments. Though she discontinued her BA after the third semester, she continues striving to represent India internationally, driven by passion and resilience.

Neha Mukati: From Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh, Neha Mukati discovered football in 6th grade and soon excelled. By 8th grade, she played for India's U-14 team in Tajikistan. She has represented Madhya Pradesh in Sub-Junior and Senior Nationals, played university championships for GNDU, and competed in Khelo India University Games. Her club career includes IWL with BBK DAV, Karnataka State League with Roots FC, and MFA League with PIFA. Currently, she plays in IWL 2 with Roots FC while pursuing a B.P.Ed. Football is her passion, and she aspires to achieve greater heights in the sport.

Maya Vershibhai Rabari: A rising footballer from Gujarat, 19-year-old Maya Rabari has represented her district, competed at the national level, and played in the Indian Women's League. She discovered football in 4th grade, and it soon became her dream. Her dedication led her to significant milestones, including representing the Futsal India team in 2025. With the unwavering support of Kahani Football Academy, especially Dr. Manisha Shah and coach Lalita Saini, Maya continues to pursue her football aspirations.

