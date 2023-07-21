New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Saturday morning via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also address these appointees on the occasion, an official release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The Rozgar Mela will be held at 44 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments as well as State Governments/UTs supporting this initiative, the release said.

Also Read | Lionel Messi To Make His Inter Miami Debut in Leagues Cup 2023 Match Against Cruz Azul.

The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the Government in various Ministries/Departments including the Department of Revenue, Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of School Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Central Public Sector Undertakings, Department of Water Resources, Department of Personnel & Training and Ministry of Home Affairs, among others.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

Also Read | Kerala's First Transgender Parents Move High Court to Change Title From Father, Mother to 'Parent' in Child's Birth Certificate.

“The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development,” the PMO said.

Prime Minister Modi, on October 22, last year, launched the first phase of the 'Rozgar Mela', marking the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh government jobs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)