On July 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute over 70,000 appointment letters to newly enrolled recruits. On this occasion, the Prime Minister will also address and interact with the appointees, the PMO informed on Twitter on Friday. Employment News: PM Narendra Modi To Distribute Appointment Letters to 70,000 Recruits on June 13.

PM Narendra Modi to Distribute Over 70,000 Appointment Letters to New Recruits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on 22nd July at 10:30 AM via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also address these appointees on the occasion: PMO (file pic) pic.twitter.com/qmQTSEDxRv — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2023

