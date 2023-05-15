New Delhi, May 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters on Tuesday to those joining various government departments and also address them virtually.

So far, Modi has distributed appointment letters to 2.9 lakh persons and their numbers will go to 3.6 lakh after Tuesday's event. Besides these programmes, the prime minister has been part of several 'Rozgar Mela' oganised by many states, mostly those ruled by the BJP and allies.

The 'Rozgar Mela' on Tuesday will be held at 45 locations across the country, an official statement said, adding the recruitments are taking place across central government departments, state governments, and UTs supporting this initiative.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various posts like gramin dak sevaks, inspector of posts, commercial-cum-ticket clerk, junior clerk-cum-typist, junior accounts clerk, track maintainer, assistant section officer, lower division clerk, sub-divisional officer and tax assistants among others.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the prime minister's commitment to according to highest priority to employment generation, it said. It is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities for the youth to empower and participate in national development.

The newly inducted appointees will also get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments, it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Rozgar Mela' exercise in October last year to recruit 10 lakh people. He had asked all ministries and departments for identifying and filling up vacancies against sanctioned posts in a "mission mode".