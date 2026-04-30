Business News | Ryan Group of Schools Hosts First In Math® -- 24® Game National Tournament in Mumbai

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30: Ryan Group of Schools successfully hosted the first of three National First In Math® -- 24® Game Tournaments in Mumbai on Friday, April 24, bringing together some of the brightest young mathematical minds from across Western and Central India.

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A total of 124 top-performing students from the West Zone were selected to compete in the live tournament, representing Ryan schools from across the region. Their participation reflects the remarkable scale of Ryan Group's commitment to numeracy and skill-based learning. Today, 92 Ryan schools across India actively participate in the First In Math® program, with students having collectively solved nearly 3.5 crore maths problems through year-round practice.

The live tournaments are a high-energy numeracy initiative centered around the iconic 24® Game series, created in 1988 by engineer-inventor Robert Sun, who also developed the First In Math® program. Designed to make mathematics engaging, fast-paced, and rewarding, the competition sharpens students' logical reasoning, focus, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

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Students arrived with great enthusiasm and pride, ceremoniously collecting their MVP badges along with personalised score cards bearing their seating assignments. The event began on an inspiring note with a message and prayer, followed by spirited cheerleading performances that energized participants and audiences alike.

The tournament format tested both speed and accuracy. In the first round, four students were seated at each table, where proctors issued challenge cards one at a time. Each card required students to use all four numbers shown, without repetition, to create a three-step solution equaling 24. The first student to solve the challenge within 15 seconds earned the card's score value by stating the solution clearly and accurately.

After an exciting opening round, students progressed to the semifinals, which featured two thrilling tiebreaker moments, before the final round saw the top four players in each grade group compete for top honours.

Final Round Winners were:

- Champions of Champions (Tablet Winner): Mst. Gaurang Roy, Grade 7, Ryan International School, ICSE, Malad.- Grade Group Level Champions: Mst. Nehaan Sethia, Grade 4, Ryan International School, Sanpada and Mst. Varad Gunjal, Grade 6, Ryan International School, SanpadaUnder the visionary leadership of Dr. Grace Pinto, Managing Director, Ryan Group of Institutions, Ryan schools across India adopted the First In Math® program with a clear goal: to ensure that every Ryanite experiences both the joy and the power of mathematics. The initiative continues to build lifelong skills in students, including logical reasoning, critical thinking, concentration, and strong analytical ability.

Dr. Snehal Pinto, Director, Ryan Group of Schools, said: "At Ryan Group of Schools, we believe mathematics is not just a subject, but a powerful way to develop confidence, logical thinking, and problem-solving skills for life. The First In Math® -- 24® Game Tournament beautifully brings together learning and excitement, inspiring students to enjoy the challenge of numbers in a dynamic and meaningful way. As Ryan Group proudly celebrates 50 years of nurturing young minds, initiatives like these reflect our continued commitment to innovation in education and to empowering every Ryanite to excel with skill, spirit, and determination."

Following the successful Mumbai tournament, the National First In Math® -- 24® Game Tournaments will next travel to Delhi and Bangalore, continuing Ryan Group's nationwide celebration of numeracy excellence and student achievement.

About Ryan Group of Schools:

Ryan Group of Schools is a premier educational institution in India with a widespread network of 150+ schools across 20+ states and 40+ cities, reaching learners across the country and abroad. Founded on the vision of fostering holistic development and academic excellence, the group is dedicated to nurturing lifelong learners who are equipped to face the challenges of a rapidly changing world.

With a rich legacy spanning 50 years, Ryan Group of Schools has established itself as a beacon of educational excellence, combining academic rigor with character-building values.

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