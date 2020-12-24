Shivmogga (Karnataka) [India], December 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sahyadri Narayana Multi Speciality Hospital, Shivmogga, has announced the launch of an exclusive the state-of-the-art department for paediatric cardiac care. The department will be headed by Dr Ravivarma Patil, Senior Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sahyadri Narayana Multi Speciality Hospital.

Announcing the launch of the new department, Mr. Pavankumar Paramatmuni, Facility Director, Sahyadri Narayana Multi Speciality Hospital, said, "Most of the paediatric heart conditions are treatable, however, patients succumb to mortality or morbidity owing to inaccessibility to quality treatment and timely intervention. Through this department and availability of experienced doctors like Dr. Ravivarma Patil, we want to bridge that gap. We want to make quality paediatrics cardiac care accessible to the resident of this region."

Speaking about the new department, Dr. Ravivarma Patil, Senior Consultant Cardiac Surgeon, Sahyadri Narayana Multi Speciality Hospital, said, "I am honoured to be a part of the department. Paediatric Cardiac Care is a highly specialised field and it is the need of the hour. The department will be a comprehensive one with experienced Paediatric Cardiologist, Surgeon & Intensivists managing all kind of paediatric cardiac conditions. 20 bedded, the department will also have necessary infrastructure facilities like specialised operation theatres, Cath lab and ICU to take care of children with heart diseases."

The soft launch of the department was on 10th October 2020 and the department has already conducted two successful paediatric open heart surgeries. A 13 year old child, Master Abhishek underwent "Minimally Invasive ASD (Atrial Septal Defect) Closure" a type of "Key hole open heart surgery" while another 9 months old patient named Manasa, underwent open heart surgery for VSD (Ventricular Septal Defect) closure. Both the patients have recovered well and have been completely cured of their heart ailments.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)