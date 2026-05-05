VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 5: Sanskriti University, a NAAC accredited institution widely recognized as India's leading industry-oriented university and the best university in Mathura, reinforced its commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship by hosting a high-impact session on Entrepreneurship, Startup & Incubation during its flagship Sanskriti Business & Leadership Conclave 2.0, telecast on Republic Bharat. The session brought together some of India's most dynamic entrepreneurs and industry leaders to engage in a thought-provoking dialogue on the future of startups, innovation ecosystems, and the role of youth in shaping India's economic trajectory.

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At a time when India is emerging as one of the world's fastest-growing startup ecosystems, the session served as a powerful reminder that the next wave of growth will be driven not just by capital, but by ideas, resilience, and execution. Sanskriti University continues to play a transformative role in this journey by building an academic environment where entrepreneurship is not an option but a mindset.

Distinguished Panel Featuring Industry Icons and Visionaries

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The panel featured Shri Ramesh Agrawal Ji, Managing Director, Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd.; Mr. Ajay Sharma, President, Edelweiss; Mr. Abhishek Singh, Ex-IAS, Model, Actor and Entrepreneur; and Mrs. Nelofar Currimbhoy, Managing Director, Shahnaz Herbals.

Each speaker brought a unique perspective, reflecting the diversity and depth of India's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Sharing his journey, Shri Ramesh Agrawal Ji emphasized the importance of persistence and long-term thinking, stating, "A startup is not built overnight. It is built through years of consistency, trust, and the ability to adapt to changing market conditions. Success comes to those who stay committed even during uncertainty."

Mr. Ajay Sharma highlighted the financial dimensions of entrepreneurship, noting, "Many startups fail not because of lack of ideas, but due to lack of financial discipline. Sustainable growth requires clarity in strategy, strong governance, and smart capital utilization."

Offering a unique perspective, Mr. Abhishek Singh spoke about reinvention and versatility, saying, "The future belongs to those who are not afraid to explore multiple paths. Whether in governance, entrepreneurship, or creative industries, adaptability is the biggest strength."

Meanwhile, Mrs. Nelofar Currimbhoy emphasized the importance of brand trust and innovation, remarking, "In today's competitive market, innovation must be aligned with authenticity. Consumers value brands that deliver quality consistently and build emotional connections."

Key Insights: Innovation, Risk-Taking, and Market Readiness

The panel discussion delved into the fundamentals of building successful startups, including identifying market gaps, leveraging technology, scaling operations, and managing risks. A key takeaway was that modern entrepreneurship requires a balance between creativity and discipline.

Speakers also highlighted the growing role of AI, digital platforms, and global connectivity in transforming business models. They encouraged students to think beyond conventional industries and explore emerging sectors such as deep tech, sustainability, and digital services.

The Role of Universities in Building Startup Ecosystems

A recurring theme throughout the discussion was the critical role of universities in nurturing entrepreneurial talent. Panelists emphasized the need for institutions to provide incubation support, mentorship, industry exposure, and access to funding networks.

Sanskriti University has been actively building such an ecosystem by integrating startup incubation programs, live industry projects, and experiential learning modules into its academic structure. This approach ensures that students gain hands-on experience and develop the confidence to launch their own ventures.

Empowering the Next Generation of Job Creators

The session concluded with a strong message encouraging students to move beyond traditional career aspirations and embrace entrepreneurship as a powerful tool for change. With the right guidance, innovation, and determination, students can create impactful businesses that contribute to economic growth and societal development.

As a NAAC accredited, industry-driven institution and the best university in Mathura, Sanskriti University continues to lead the way in shaping entrepreneurs who are not just business leaders, but visionaries capable of transforming industries and driving innovation at a global scale.

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