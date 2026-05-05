DYK Thalapathy Vijay Is a Big Shah Rukh Khan Fan? Know What TVK Chief Said About SRK in Old Interview

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As Thalapathy Vijay prepares for a significant transition from cinema to full-time public service, fans and political observers are revisiting his past reflections on leadership and inspiration. Among these resurfaced moments is a candid interview where the actor, now chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, expressed his deep-seated admiration for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The remarks, which have gained fresh traction online, highlight the qualities Vijay values in a public figure: eloquence, articulation, and the ability to connect with a global audience. Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam? TVK Chief Thalapathy Vijay's Wife Files for Legal Separation After 27 Years.

When Thalapathy Vijay Expressed His Admiration for Shah Rukh Khan

In a notable conversation with journalist Rahul Kanwal, Vijay opened up about his respect for Shah Rukh Khan, citing him as a professional role model. The actor admitted to being impressed by the "Badshah" of Bollywood’s communication skills and overall demeanour.

"I look up to Shah Rukh Khan; he speaks so well," Vijay remarked during the interview. He specifically pointed to Khan’s presence as a source of inspiration, stating, "His articulation, his elocution is very high. I used to see him, and I used to think, look at how well-spoken this guy is." These comments underscore a long-standing rapport between the two icons, who have frequently shared mutual praise across regional film boundaries.

Vijay's Icons Beyond the Silver Screen

While his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan focuses on articulation and charisma, Vijay also identified several legendary political figures as his primary influences outside of cinema. He noted that he views former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran (MGR), J Jayalalithaa, and M Karunanidhi as role models for their unique ability to mobilise the masses.

For Vijay, these figures represent more than just political success; they signify the power of vision and determination. As he navigates his own journey with the TVK, observers suggest he is drawing from the legacies of these leaders to shape his own approach to grassroots connectivity and public service.

Cinema to Politics: A Pivotal Transition for Thalapathy Vijay

The resurfacing of these quotes comes at a critical juncture for Vijay. His upcoming film, Jana Nayagan, has faced a turbulent production phase, including reports of significant financial losses due to leaks and a collapsed OTT deal. Despite these setbacks, the film is reportedly targeting a worldwide theatrical release on May 8, 2026. R Parthiban REACTS to Thalapathy Vijay’s Historic Win With TVK After Trisha Krishnan’s ‘Sit at Home’ Remark Row (View Post).

However, the actor’s focus is increasingly fixed on the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. His party, the TVK, has recently emerged as a formidable force in the state's political landscape, pushing traditional powerhouses to the margins in recent polling data. As Vijay shifts his "Badshah"-inspired articulation from movie scripts to political manifestos, his supporters are keen to see if his cinematic charisma will translate into electoral success.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).