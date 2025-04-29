VMPL

Chandigarh [India], April 29: SAS, a leader in data and AI, collaborated with Chandigarh University (CU), for the first annual editon of Apexathon. Organized by the MBA Data Science and AI program under the banner of Apex Institute of Management's AI Aura Society, this national-level contest brought together over 760 students and 229 teams from colleges across India to address data challenges with critical thinking and creativity.

Bhuvan Nijhawan, Sr. Director, Education - Asia Pacific, SAS said, "The first edition of Apexathon has set a strong foundation by bringing together some of the most promising young minds to solve real-world problems through the lens of data and analytics. Events like these not only inspire innovation but also equip students with the practical skills and insights needed to succeed in the evolving world of AI. Our partnership with Chandigarh University reflects our shared commitment to nurturing talent and empowering the next generation of data science professionals across India."

Prof. Sanjeev Jain, Senior Director, Apex Institute of Management at Chandigarh University said, "Apexathon 2025 marks a significant milestone in our journey to bridge classroom knowledge with real-world impact. Collaborating with SAS for this national-level hackathon enabled our students to go beyond theory and dive into real data challenges. The passion, creativity, and problem-solving spirit we witnessed have truly set the tone for many such initiatives to come."

Real Problems. Raw Data. Human Intelligence.

Apexathon 2025 unfolded in two dynamic phases--online and on-campus at Chandigarh University, Punjab. Designed as more than just a competition, it offered students a national stage to demonstrate their analytical prowess, all while competing for coveted SAS Data Science Certifications and cash prizes worth INR 12 lakhs. The event began on April 9, 2025, with an exciting 24-hour challenge at the Chandigarh University Campus. The momentum continued with vibrant cultural performances, engaging activities, and thought-provoking student showcases that brought the data science community together in a celebration of talent, innovation, and collaboration.

The results of Apexathon 2025 were:

* Winner: Team Apex Achievers - Anas, Saurabh Singh, and Abhinav Kashyap from Lamrin Tech Skills University.

* First Runner-Up: Team Bigga Nalls - Prayrit Dhingra, Ayaan Mandal, and Toshik Sharma from Chandigarh University.

* Second Runner-Up: Team Insight Ninjas - Paramveer Kaur, Himanshu Singh, Shruti Patel, Priya Rani, and Shubham Dubey from Apex Institute of Technology, Chandigarh University.

The winning team, Apex Achievers said, "We are truly honored and grateful to SAS and Chandigarh University for this incredible recognition. Apexathon 2025 was a deeply enriching experience -- one that offered valuable learning, real-world exposure, and unforgettable memories. A heartfelt thank you to all the organizers and volunteers whose energy and dedication brought this event to life. We'll always cherish this experience and look forward to being part of it again in the future."

By bringing together academic curiosity and real-world challenges, Apexathon 2025 empowered students to think boldly, work collaboratively, and apply data science in meaningful ways. It marks a step forward in building a future-ready talent pool equipped to drive innovation in an increasingly data-driven world.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University, Punjab (CU) is one of the leading institutions in North India, renowned for offering a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs, including B.Tech, BCA, BBA, HMCT, B.Com, LLB, B.Arch, MBA, M.Tech, M.Com, Journalism, and MCA -- all at affordable fee structures. Recognized for its academic excellence, CU is ranked 20th among India's Top Universities by NIRF and holds the distinction of being the No. 1 private university in India as per QS Asia Rankings.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright (c) 2024 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

