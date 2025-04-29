New Delhi, April 29: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara launch is reportedly postponed to September 2025. The electric vehicle was showcased in its full production form at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in January. Following this event, it was reportedly sent to various Nexa dealers across India, which suggested that its launch is imminent. However, during a recent financial results call, a senior executive from the company indicated that the e Vitara might still be several months away from its release.

As per a report of Car&Bike, R.C Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "We will be launching e Vitara this year, and domestic sales will start before the end of September." The Maruti e Vitara is expected to be available with two battery options. In India, the electric vehicle (EV) is likely to feature a single electric motor. However, for export models of e Vitara, there are plans to offer dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) variants. Tata Altroz Facelift Likely To Launch in India on May 21; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Specifications and Features

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is set to launch with advanced features. It will be available in multiple colour options and will feature a long wheelbase. The e Vitara will offer ventilated front seats and a 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat for driving comfort. The rear seats will come with sliding and reclining features. The EV may come with two battery options, which may include a 49kWh and a 61kWh pack. The 49kWh battery is expected to deliver a power output of 142 bhp, while the 61kWh variant will likely produce 172 bhp. Both variants are anticipated to offer the same peak torque output of 192.5Nm. Bajaj Chetak 3503 Electric Scooter Launched in India at Affordable Price Compared to Bajaj Chetak 3501, Bajaj Chetak 3502; Check Price, Deliveries, Range, Specifications and Features.

It is expected to offer a driving range of up to 500 km on a single charge. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will come with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features. It will include Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Prevention, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Traffic Alert, and more. The e Vitara will also offer seven airbags, including an additional driver knee airbag.

