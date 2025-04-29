Los Angeles, April 29: Actress Nicola Coughlan recently gave a career talk. During the hour-long masterclass, the Irish actor, who is known for ‘Bridgerton’, spoke in depth about her work on shows like ‘Derry Girls’ and ‘Doctor Who’. She also spoke in support of causes such as abortion, trans rights, and Palestine, reports ‘Variety’.

“There is a factor of ‘it’s better if you say nothing’ because our job is to entertain you”, said the actress when asked about speaking in support of Palestine. “My dad was in the Irish Army, which is a peacekeeping force. My family lived in Jerusalem and Syria in the 70s, so it’s something that is in my bones. We are talking about right or wrong, about children being bombed in their beds. I wouldn’t accept that anywhere in the world”. The actress was awarded the Commitment Prize by French media company Konbini at Canneseries. ‘Bridgerton’s’ Nicola Coughlan and ‘Renegade Nell’ Actor Jake Dunn Spark Dating Rumours With PDA at London Music Festival (View Pics).

The actor, who was bestowed the award for being a “talent actively making a change well beyond television”, continued by highlighting how there has “always been a connection between Palestine and Ireland”, and that the two countries have “shared ideals and struggles”. “Any country in the world that was facing this, I would talk about it. It’s not difficult. For me, the killing of innocent people is never right”, she added. Nicola Coughlan’s Fashion Lookbook: Bridgerton Star Champions Body-Positivity the Lady Whistledown Way, 5 Times Her Stylish Looks Redefined Glamour.

As per ‘Variety’, the actress also commented on her support of trans and queer people and the video she recently posted fundraising for trans-led charity ‘Not a Phase’ following the UK Supreme Court ruling that the legal definition of woman is based on biological sex. “I feel like the rights of queer people have been chipped away for the last few years and this is a blatant move to take rights away from people”, she emphasized. “The ruling means trans women won’t be able to use the women’s bathroom, and the idea of trans women attacking women in bathrooms”. “The only time I have ever been made to feel scared has been by cis men. I have never been scared by a trans woman in my life”, she added.

