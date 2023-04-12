New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI/SRV): SCMS Nagpur, a premier educational institution, is committed to providing its students with a truly global educational experience through its internationalization initiatives. Taking concrete steps to ensure that its students are well-equipped to thrive in a global economy, SCMS Nagpur believes internationalization is more than a buzzword, but a process of change tailored to meet the individual needs and interests of students and higher education organizations.

The institute offers a range of internationalization initiatives, including the Global Immersion Programme (GIP), Short Term European Courses, and tie-ups with reputed international academic institutions. The GIP is a unique opportunity for eligible SCMS Nagpur students to study in selected overseas universities for a full semester during their second year of the curriculum. The program aims to provide students with a diverse learning experience, broaden their cultural horizons, and equip them with the skills necessary to thrive in a global economy.

SCMS Nagpur has tied up with reputed academic institutes across the globe, including HWR Berlin, IESEG France, ISEG Portugal, and HSB Bremen, among many others. These partnerships allow students to learn from world-renowned professors, engage with diverse student populations, and gain a deeper understanding of global business practices.

In addition to the GIP, SCMS Nagpur also offers Short Term European Courses (4-5 days) on contemporary and relevant topics essential for modern-day managers. These courses aim to provide students with an opportunity to learn about international business practices, gain insight into the latest management trends and techniques, and explore different cultures.

SCMS Nagpur's internationalization initiatives are designed to provide students with a comprehensive educational experience that prepares them for the global workforce. Speaking about the GIP and other internationalization initiatives, Dr Sameer Pingle, Director of SCMS Nagpur, said, "At SCMS Nagpur, we believe that internationalization is a crucial part of modern education. Our Global Immersion Programme and Short Term European Courses are designed to equip our students with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in a global economy."

He further added, "Our tie-ups with reputed international academic institutions are a testament to our commitment to providing our students with a truly global educational experience. These partnerships provide our students with the opportunity to learn from world-renowned professors, engage with diverse student populations, and gain a deeper understanding of global business practices."

SCMS Nagpur's commitment to internationalization is evident in its efforts to provide students with a comprehensive educational experience. The institute's internationalization initiatives aim to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in a global economy. Prospective students and candidates who are interested in SCMS Nagpur's internationalization initiatives can visit the institute's website to learn more about the programs and partnerships.

In conclusion, SCMS Nagpur's internationalization initiatives are designed to provide students with a comprehensive educational experience that prepares them for the global workforce.

Through the Global Immersion Programme, Short Term European Courses, and tie-ups with reputed international academic institutions, students have the opportunity to learn from world-renowned professors, engage with diverse student populations, and gain a deeper understanding of global business practices. Prospective students and candidates who are interested in SCMS Nagpur's internationalization initiatives can visit the institute's website to learn more.

