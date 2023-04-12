In the match 17 of the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals visit Chennai to take on Chennai Super Kings at their fortress Chepauk. Rajasthan Royals have been in consistent in the recent past. They have been the runners up of the previous edition and this time too they have started well with two wins out of three games. Their players look in form specially Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal with the bowling having enough quality to take them comfortably over the line. Although Chepauk will have it's own challenges, considering the recent past, Rajasthan will start as favourites against Chennai Super Kings in this game. Cricket pundits have made their predictions regarding the game and have given their views on who will win CSK vs RR IPL 2023 match? Staying the CSK vs RR win prediction, Google, search engine giant, has its win probability in place and it has already predicted the winner of Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match. MS Dhoni Set to Play 200th Match As CSK Captain, To Reach Landmark During IPL 2023 Against Rajasthan Royals.

So, what has Google predicted for the big CSK vs RR IPL 2023 match. No surprises here, as per Google Win Probability Rajasthan Royals are favourites to win the clash. Google's Win Probability has given Rajasthan Royals 52% chance to win the much-anticipated cricket match. Apparently, as per Google’s prediction Chennai Super Kings has 48% chance of winning the game.

CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Win Probability (Google)

It is a tight prediction and some key moments in the game can decide whose favour the match is going to fall. CSK have made Chepauk a fortress and won their first match since return here. The conditions are well known ot MS Dhoni and the boys and the tactical strategymaking of Dhoni uplifts the ability of the spinners on the deck that assists the slow bowlers and that has made the prediction so close despite Rajasthan Royals having a better side in terms of quality. ‘He Is a Legend of CSK and Indian Cricket’ Ravindra Jadeja Shares Special Message As MS Dhoni Is All Set to Achieve Major Milestone.

Royals, who have won four out of their last five matches against Super Kings, had defeated them last edition. That being said, keeping aside the recent matches in this rivalry, Chennai have mostly dominated Rajasthan over the years. Super Kings have won 42 and lost 18 out of their 61 home matches in all these years. Royals, on the contrary, have won one and lost six out of their seven matches at this iconic venue. Total 27 matches played between the two sides. CSK won 15 matches while RR won 12.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2023 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).