Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): SemaConnect, a leading name in the electric vehicle infrastructure industry, has announced a partnership with Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a market leader in retail and commercial fueling solutions. The partnership with Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a long-standing presence in the fuel retailing industry in India, is indeed a big step for SemaConnect as it will help the US-based company further its roots in India and establish trust with the native public.

The Electric Vehicle Industry is gaining prominence in India, and thus the industry players must stay on top of market trends and technology. This collaboration between Gilbarco Veeder-Root and SemaConnect seeks to bring in a host of world-class EV charging products and solutions to the oil marketing companies of India to help them abide by the upgrades that are being witnessed by the industry in recent times.

The charging stations that will be sold through this partnership will go in the market under the brand 'Amps2Go'. Amps2Go utilizes SemaConnect's Series 4, Series 7, and Series 7-Plus technologies to provide smart charging capabilities. All three stations come with a sleek design, LED/OLED Displays, Interactive LED Lights & wireless connectivity. The easy-to-use charging stations support all EV 4 wheelers, with interoperability (OCPP compliant). These stations feature IEC 62196-2 plugs, the emerging EV charging standard compatible with the EVs like Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona, Mercedes EQC, Audi e-Tron series, and Jaguar I-Pace.

While commenting on the launch of the partnership, Mr. Prashant Radhakrishnan, VP-Sales & Marketing, SemaConnect India said, "We are looking forward to working with Gilbarco Veeder-Root on the new Amps2Go program. Even though EVs haven't gained substantial momentum in the Indian market yet, we believe that the adoption of EVs in the near future will be rapid, and we want to be a part of the growth of the Indian EV industry. The collaboration with Gilbarco Veeder-Root will aid the setting up of large-scale charging infrastructure in the country. We are very excited for seeing through this partnership successfully."

Ajai Rao, Manager, Automation Sales, Gilbarco Veeder-Root, too, shared his thoughts on the occasion and said, "India is on a high growth trajectory in terms of the EV industry, with special boom being expected in the smaller vehicle and fleet segments. Customers are looking for a credible brand that can supply reliable and quality charging products. This is where SemaConnect comes in. With various design options and remarkable product quality, we will strive to fulfil all these and more requirements of our customers. This partnership with Gilbarco Veeder-Root is aimed at assisting their primary customer base, the retail outlets, in finding the right solution that can complement other fuelling equipment on their forecourt."

The combined expertise of Gilbarco Veeder-Root in fueling forecourt and SemaConnect's in providing EV charging solutions is anticipated to substantially benefit many oil marketing firms in spreading an EV network across the country and help consumers in having access to best-in-class EV charging solutions.

Being in the industry for more than ten years, SemaConnect has emerged as a leading name in the EV market. The company has the installation of over 14,000 charging stations in North America attributed to its name. SemaConnect provides cutting-edge Level 2 AC charging stations - that come equipped with IEC 62196-2 plugs and cloud-based technology solutions. The company is fast growing in the field of electric vehicle infrastructure amenities and solutions industry.

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is a world leader in the field of retail and commercial fueling operations. Being in the industry for over 150 years, Gilbarco is a reliable name when it comes to providing lengthy partnerships, all-around customer support, and credibility. Their key offerings include fuel dispensers, pumps, point-of-sale systems, payment systems, tank gauges, and fleet management systems.

