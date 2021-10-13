Lalitpur, October 13: In a horrifying incident, a 17-year-old girl from Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh was allegedly raped by her father, some of her relatives and some leaders of Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) raped her multiple times. Based on the complaint lodged on Tuesday, the police booked the girl's father and 27 other accused, including SP district president Tilak Yadav and BSP district president Deepak Ahirwar. Minor Girl on Way to Uttar Pradesh From Delhi Raped in Bus; Conductor Arrested.

In her complaint, according to a report by Times of India, the girl said she was in class 6 when her father tried to have physical relationship with her for the first time. She had then resisted and escaped. One day, she said, her father took her for a ride on pretext of teaching her how to drive and stopped at a desolated farm. There, she was raped by her father, she alleged. Later, her father gave her to a woman who made her stay alone in a hotel room. UP Shocker: School Headmaster Rapes Minor Student After Showing Her Obscene Video; Arrested.

After some time, she said a man entered the room and raped her. She was raped by several other men in hotel room on different occasions, she said. She further alleged that one day one Tilak Yadav had raped her in such an inhuman manner as if he wanted to take some revenge. Later, Tilak's relatives also allegedly raped the girl, according to the complaint.

The horror did not stop there. Four of her uncles and some cousins had also sexually assaulted her when she visited her maternal uncle’s house, she said. All this while, the girl remained silent allegedly because her father had threatened to kill her mother. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 354 (outraging modesty), 376-D (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and other sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 5/6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

"It is a very sensitive case and we are taking it seriously. The medical examination of the victim has been performed and her statement has also been recorded under section 161. On Wednesday, her statement will be recorded in front of a magistrate under section 164 after which further action will be taken," Lalitpur Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pathak was quoted as saying.

Other accused are SP city president Rajesh Jain Jojhiya, Raju Yadav, Mahendra Yadav, Arvind Yadav, Prabodh Tiwari, Sonu Samaiya, Mahendra Dubey, Niraj Tiwari, Mahendra Singhai, Komalkant Singhai, Shayama, Pappu, Munna, Akash, Mahak, Bunty, Neetu, Sharad, Manju and some unknown persons. Meanwhile, Tilak Yadav has denied all allegations.

