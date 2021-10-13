A 38-year-old man allegedly shot dead his younger brother in Punjab's Ludhiana city on Monday night. The accused is one of the sons of the owner of the famous bakery chain, Lucky Bakery. The incident took place in the Basant Avenue area of the city. The accused, Palwinder Singh, allegedly fired three shots at his younger brother, Gagandeep Singh. The police have arrested the accused. Mumbai Man Kills Brother for Stepping out Amid COVID-19 Lockdown in India.

A few days back, the owner of the bakery chain, Hardeep Singh, divided his property between his two sons. Palwinder lived separately with his family in Sant Fateh Singh Nagar. Meanwhile, Gangandeep lived with his parents and wife in Basant avenue. The accused was dissatisfied with the division of the property by his father. Maharashtra Man Stabs Brother-in-Law to Death After Wife Refuses To Return Home, Arrested.

On Monday night, he went to his brother's house and soon, an argument broke out between the two. The things went out of control, and Palwinder fired three shots at Ganagndeep with a licenced pistol od the victim. One of the bullets hit Gangadeep on his head. The victim was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead.

The accused fled from the spot at the incident. He was arrested on Tuesday. A case has been registered against Palwinder under section 302 of the Indian Ooenal Code (IPC). A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2021 05:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).