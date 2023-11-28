PNN

New Delhi [India], November 28: A Send-Off Dinner was hosted at Nigeria High Commission on 24th November 2023 by Aadya Global Healthcare Private Limited and its associate entities (AGHPL) to bid farewell to Excellency Ahmed Sule, a senior diplomat who served as High Commissioner of Nigeria to India with concurrent accreditation to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

During his tenure of over two and half years, Ahmed Sule through his diplomatic channel worked towards fostering strong bilateral ties between India and Nigeria. President of Nigeria was a special invitee to G20 Summit held in India in September 2023. Sule's spouse Madam Hamida Sule has been the President of association of Spouses of Ambassadors in India.

The Dinner was attended by senior officials of Ministry of External Affairs, senior diplomats and host of reputed industrialists/ business heads contributing towards industrialization of Nigeria and for development and well-being of Nigeria citizens.

Aadya Global Healthcare Private Limited (AGHPL) is engaged in the delivery of healthcare services and has been accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) as Medical Value Travel Facilitator (MVTF) for implementation of Prime Minister's Heal in India program. AGHPL is coordinating and facilitating the international patients desirous of traveling to India for their medical treatment providing end-to-end solutions i.e. from consultation before travel to departure post-treatment and follow-up healthcare. It also has associate entities/ verticals in Education, Skill Development Training, Technology Solutions, Military Heritage Tourism and Travel Services. The organization of AGHPL and the associate entities is headed by an Army Veteran Major Sushil Goel (Retd), who has continuously been working on large people centric community service projects.

