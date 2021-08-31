Bharti Airtel gained by 2.3 pc on Tuesday to Rs 635.10 per share

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices rose to new record high levels on Tuesday supported by IT, power, healthcare and metal stocks.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 663 points or 1.16 per cent at 57,552 while the Nifty 50 rose by 201 points or 1.19 per cent to 17,132.

Also Read | How to File Income Tax Return For FY 2020-21: Know Steps For ITR Filing Online on New Portal incometax.gov.in Before Deadline.

All sectoral indices were in the green with Nifty IT up by 1.35 per cent, financial service by 1.2 per cent, pharma by 0.8 per cent and auto by 0.7 per cent.

Among stocks, Bharti Airtel climbed 2.3 per cent to Rs 635.10 per share on Google investment clarification. The company said in a regulatory filing that it evaluates various opportunities of potential investor engagement and takes decisions in a judicious manner.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo Gaming Specifications & Pricing Leaked Online: Report.

Bajaj Finserv advanced by 2.7 per cent while Bajaj Finance rose by 2 per cent. The other major gainers were Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, IndianOil Corporation, Asian Paints, Hindalco, Titan, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

But auto major Tata Motors skidded by 1.5 per cent to close at Rs 287.60 per share. Nestle India, Britannia, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries and UPL also traded with a negative bias.

Meanwhile, Asia stock markets were in the green in line with all-time highs on Wall Street despite worries about China's slowing economic growth.

Japan's Nikkei rose by 1.08 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng by 1.33 per cent. South Korea's Kospi jumped by 1.75 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)