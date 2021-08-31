After launching the Realme GT Series, the Chinese phone maker is said to launch the GT Neo Gaming phone soon. Realme's GT Neo Gaming might be introduced as a rebadged version of the Realme GT Neo which was launched in March this year. Ahead of its launch, a tipster who goes by the name of Rudhra Nandu has shared Realme GT Neo's specifications and pricing. Realme Pad To Feature MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 4GB of RAM: Report.

Realme GT Neo Gaming (Photo Credits: Slash Leaks)

As per the tipster, Realme GT Neo will be launched in the global market in two variants - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The former will be priced at $499 (approximately Rs 36,400) whereas the latter will cost $599 (approximately Rs 43,800). The tipster also revealed key specifications of the phone.

Realme GT Neo is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. For optics, it could get a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP main camera. The other two camera lenses are unknown. The image shared by the tipster also reveals the back panel of the phone. As per the image, the smartphone can be seen with a different camera setup design than the Realme GT Neo phone.

