New Delhi, August 31: The Finance Ministry has extended deadlines for e-filings of various income tax returns (ITR) forms. The development came after taxpayers reported difficulties in filing the IT returns. The last date filing Income Tax returns (ITR) has been extended to September 30. Notably, the Income Tax department has extended the deadline for filing the ITR several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Taxpayers need to file their ITR on the new income tax portal - www.incometax.gov.in.

The income Tax department, in a statement, said, “Considering the difficulties being faced in issuing and amending Form no 3, which is a prerequisite for making payment by the declarant under Vivad se Vishwas Act, it has been decided to extend the last date of payment of the amount (without any additional amount) to 30th September 2021.” Finance Ministry Summons Infosys CEO Salil Parekh for Explanation Over Glitches in E-Filing Portal.

Here Are Steps To File ITR In New E-Filing Portal:

Login to the new ITR portal - www.incometax.gov.in . Notably, the new portal is Aadhaar and TAN-enabled in addition to PAN.

. Notably, the new portal is Aadhaar and TAN-enabled in addition to PAN. Click on Income Tax Returns and then on "File Income Tax Return" under the e-File tab,

Select assessment year and then click on continue.

Select mode for filing the ITR.

Generally, online mode is recommended and click on proceed.

Click on "start filing new ITR".

A new page with three options - individual, HUF and others.

Select "individual".

Select the ITR type.

Select the reason for filing ITR and fill the required fields.

Make payment If applicable.

After previewing the ITR, click on submit.

Then you are required to click on proceed for verification.

Select verification mode.

Notably, The ministry had in June extended the deadline for making payments under the Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme till August 31. However, taxpayers have the option to make payments till October 31, with an additional amount of interest. Earlier this month, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed Parliament that over 1.32 lakh declarations entailing disputed tax of Rs 99,765 crore had been filed under the scheme.

On August 23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised concerns over the glitches in the new electronic tax filing portal with the chief executive of Infosys Ltd, which had developed the website. Sitharaman met Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys, at her office here and sought to know the reasons for not resolving the snags in the portal.

