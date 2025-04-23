New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Several luxury goods costing above Rs 10 lakh will now attract Tax Collected at Source (TCS) at 1 per cent.

As per an official notification, wrist watch, art piece (antiques, painting, sculpture), collectibles (coin, stamp), yacht, rowing boat, canoe, helicopter, sunglasses, handbag, purse, shoes, sportswear and equipment such as golf kit and ski wear, home theatre system, any horse for horse racing in race clubs and polo will attract such special tax.

Also Read | Rules Changing From May 1: ATM Withdrawal, Bank Balance Check To Cost More As Hiked Interchange Fees Come Into Effect Next Month; Minimum Balance Rules, Credit Card Benefits Also Revised by Major Banks.

The notification shall take effect immediately. TCS, or Tax Collected at Source, is a tax payable by the seller but collected from the buyer.

"This move is a strategic step towards enhancing tax transparency and tracking high-value consumption trends, a move that aligns with global trends in tax surveillance and tax transparency," Munjal Almoula, Head of Tax at consultancy firm BDO India. (ANI)

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Jharkhand Man Arrested for Controversial Social Media Post on Pahalgam Attack.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)