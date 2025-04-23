Bokaro/Jamshedpur, April 23: One person was arrested in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Wednesday after he allegedly uploaded a controversial social media post regarding the Pahalgam terror attack, a police official said. The individual, identified as Md Naushad, purportedly praised Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Taiba for the terror strike in a post on X, the official added.

"He was arrested from Millat Nagar under the jurisdiction of the Balidih police station. He is being interrogated," said Naveen Kumar, the officer-in-charge of Balidih police station. Pahalgam Terror Attack: People Involved in Attack Will Get Strong Response; Will Hunt Down Those Who Plotted It, Says Rajnath Singh (Watch Video).

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location at Baisaran meadows near Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing 26 people, mostly tourists. Meanwhile, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Sanjeev Sardar condemned the terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam and described it as an act of cowardice.

The country will respond to it, he said in a statement here. The union government must take stringent and decisive action against the perpetrators, Sardar, the JMM MLA from Potka assembly segment in Jhanrkand's East Singhbhum district, said. Pahalgam Terror Attack: 90% Tour Bookings for Jammu and Kashmir Cancelled by Tourists Over Safety Concerns, Say Delhi Travel Agencies.

It was an attack on the unity and integrity as well as the prevailing peace in the country. He also expressed grief and conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims. "India has never bowed down nor will ever do. Our fight against terrorism is decisive," he said.