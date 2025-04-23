New Delhi, April 23: Starting May 01, ATM withdrawals and select banking services will become more expensive across India, following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to revise interchange fees. According to DD News, customers will now pay INR 19 per cash withdrawal after exceeding the free transaction limit—five free transactions in metro cities and three in non-metro areas at other bank ATMs. This marks an increase from the previous charge of INR 17. Similarly, non-cash ATM transactions like balance inquiries will now cost INR 7, up from INR 6.

These changes come after white-label ATM operators appealed for a fee revision, citing increased operational expenses. The new charges will apply nationwide and are expected to particularly impact customers of smaller banks, which rely more heavily on larger institutions’ ATM networks. ATM Cash Withdrawals To Get Costlier in India As RBI Allows Banks To Hike ATM Charges by INR 2 to INR 23 per Withdrawal Beyond Free Monthly Usage.

Banks Announce Changes in Minimum Balance Requirements

In addition to ATM fee hikes, several banks including SBI, Punjab National Bank, and Canara Bank are revising minimum balance requirements based on the account’s location—urban, semi-urban, or rural. Failure to maintain the minimum balance could result in penalty charges. ATM Withdrawals To Cost More As RBI Approves ATM Interchange Fee Hike From May 1, Check Revised Charges.

Credit Card Benefits Revision

Credit card users will also feel the pinch. Banks such as SBI, IDFC First Bank, and Axis Bank are revamping co-branded Vistara credit card benefits. Perks like ticket vouchers, milestone rewards, and renewal benefits are being reduced or removed, with Axis Bank implementing changes from April 18.

These developments reflect a broader trend of rising banking costs amid changing economic dynamics. Customers are advised to review their bank’s updated terms to avoid unexpected fees and make informed decisions on transactions and credit card usage.

