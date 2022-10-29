New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): The UNESCO Bioethics Unit of SGT University (Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary) celebrated the seventh edition of 'World Bioethics Day', on October 19, 2022.

The Chief Guest for the programme was Professor (Dr) Atul Goel-Director General, Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India-while the Guest of Honour was Professor (Dr.) Yogender Malik, Member, Ethics and Registration Board, National Medical Commission.

The programme included the presentation of a report on contests that were organised, besides a felicitation of students whose entries were sent for international competitions. Meanwhile, a short video on organ donation-which won selection for international competitions-was also shown to participants and was appreciated by one and all. In addition, a Nukkad Natak on 'Social Responsibility and Health' - the theme of the 2022 World Bioethics Day-was performed by students of the Faculty of Nursing. The street play sought to highlight every individual's responsibility towards the maintenance of general health and wellbeing in society.

Prof (Dr) Goel praised SGT University for its endeavour in organising the programme. "It was a privilege to be present at SGT University to celebrate World Bioethics Day, and to see the commitment of the students on the occasion. The day is a reminder to all of us on how crucial it is to apply biological ethics while practising medicine in our daily lives."

With the world at their fingertips, students at SGT University, Gurugram turn thought into action and impact. A true innovation powerhouse, SGT University charges into uncharted territory, conducting meaningful research that resonates with the local community. The students, scholars and researchers at SGT University are at the forefront of innovation in medicine, dental sciences, environmental science, engineering and data science.

As a community-engaged institution, SGT University takes pride in cultivating links between its researchers and local businesses in need of research partnerships. With such noteworthy activity around campus, the university undergraduates bolster their college experiences by taking advantage of a multitude of available research & innovation opportunities. Graduate students are at the centre of the university's far-reaching research endeavours. Each day they work alongside accomplished faculty and researchers to forge solutions to society's most pressing problems.

At SGT University, research is a creative and ongoing collaboration between faculty, students, administrators, businesses, academic partners, and the local community. This puts SGT University at the helm of national research and innovation as they help students explore uncharted terrains, foster knowledge and learning, unleash innovation, and in the process, change lives.

