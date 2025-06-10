Join Shamsher Lehri live at Cafe Underpass on June 21, 2025, for a soulful Punjabi Sufi concert in Delhi! Don't miss this vibrant night of music.

New Delhi [India], June 10: Celebrity Live Concert Delhi: Shamsher Lehri at Cafe Underpass.

Join the Celebrity Live Concert Delhi with Shamsher Lehri at Cafe Underpass on June 21, 2025. Artist managed by: The Kabir Company

Get ready, Delhi! A fun night of live music is coming soon. The Celebrity Live Concert Delhi is set to rock the city. Shamsher Lehri, the amazing Punjabi Sufi singer-songwriter, will perform live at Cafe Underpass on June 21, 2025. This is not just another show - it's a night full of soulful songs, lively beats, and the exciting vibe of Delhi nightlife. If you love Shamsher or just like live music in Delhi, this concert will be amazing. You won't forget this experience.

Table of Contents:

1. A Celebrity Star Live in Concert - Shamsher Lehri Takes the Stage2. Live Music & Delhi Nightlife at Its Best - Experience the Vibe3. When & Where: Mark June 21, 2025 - Date, Time & Venue Details4. Why Cafe Underpass Is the Place to Be - Delhi's Ultimate Concert Venue5. What's in Store: Music, Energy & More - Highlights of the Night6. How to Book Your Spot - Tickets & Reservations7. Join the Buzz: Follow & Share the Fun - Stay Connected8. FAQs - Your Questions Answered

1. A Celebrity Star Live in Concert

Shamsher Lehri is not just any artist. He is a rising star in the Indian music scene. He is known for his soulful Sufi and Punjabi songs. From heartfelt tracks like "Ishq Ibadat" to the upbeat "Sajjna Ve," Shamsher's music has won hearts across the nation. This Cafe Underpass concert gives you a rare chance to catch him live in an intimate setting. Expect a charismatic stage presence and powerful vocals that will make this one of the standout live gigs India has to offer this year. It's a golden opportunity to watch a star performer up close and create memories to cherish.

He is currently managed by The Kabir Company. This company is well-known in event and artist management in India. It has a strong reputation as a top firm in the industry. The Kabir Company is recognized for organizing high-profile events that engage audiences. Besides managing events, they also focus on developing artistic talent. They ensure that artists get the support and guidance they need to succeed in their careers. This helps artists make a lasting impact in the entertainment world.

2. Live Music & Delhi Nightlife at Its Best

There's nothing quite like live music to elevate your mood - and nothing like Delhi's nightlife to amp up the energy! Cafe Underpass is known for its vibrant atmosphere where live music and Delhi nightlife collide in the best way. Imagine grooving to Shamsher Lehri's tunes surrounded by a livelyA crowd of music lovers fills the club. The club has a great sound system and amazing lights. You will feel every beat. It's the perfect way to spend a Saturday night in Delhi. Live music Delhi fans should not miss this. The vibe of a top nightclub is electric. Get ready to dance, sing, and enjoy the energy around you.

Delhi is ready for an exciting concert night. Get ready to dive into music and energy like this crowd!

3. When & Where: Mark June 21, 2025

Save the date and call your squad - Saturday, 21st June 2025 is the night! Here are the important details for this June 2025 event to put on your calendar:

* Date: 21st June 2025 (Saturday)

* Time: 9:00 PM onwards (live performance likely kicks off around 10 PM)

* Venue: Cafe Underpass, Defence Colony, New Delhi - a trendy underground bar & lounge with an awesome courtyard vibe.

* Tickets: Available online via BookMyShow (online booking platform). Grab them early before they're gone!

Located under the Defence Colony flyover, Cafe Underpass is easy to find and hard to leave. You'll love the atmosphere. This concert will be a top event in June 2025 in the city, so plan ahead. Doors open at 9 PM, but we suggest arriving early. This way, you can relax, get a drink, and find a good spot before the music starts.

4. Why Cafe Underpass Is the Place to Be

Wondering what makes this venue special? Cafe Underpass is one of Delhi's favorite live music spots. Its unique underground setting hosts some of India's biggest musical talents. This club has grown from a hidden gem to an iconic part of the city's entertainment scene. The sound is clear, the lighting is great, and the vibe is amazing - all perfect for a concert night. Cafe Underpass is known as "Delhi's finest nightlife destination", and for good reason. The venue is full of energy, whether it's a packed DJ night or a live Cafe Underpass concert with stars like Shamsher Lehri. If you want to enjoy Delhi's music culture, this is the best place to be. Plus, the friendly staff, tasty food, and a well-stocked bar make sure you have everything for a great time!

5. What's in Store: Music, Energy & More

So, what can you expect at Shamsher Lehri's live concert? In one word: magic. Shamsher's shows mix soulful Sufi melodies with lively Punjabi beats. One moment, you'll dance with your hands in the air. Next, you'll sway to a romantic song. He loves to interact with the crowd. You might join in singing along with him. Don't be surprised if you find yourself singing loudly! There may even be a surprise or two. Maybe he will debut a new song or make a special dedication. Plus, June 21 is World Music Day, making it the perfect time for this event. It will be a celebration of music, culture, and good vibes. Bring your dancing shoes and your loudest cheer. This night will be all about music, energy, and unforgettable moments.

6. How to Book Your Spot

Tickets are LIVE now - and you don't want to wait on this. Here's how to get your concert tickets.

1. Go to BookMyShow.

2. Book your tickets for "Shamsher Lehri Live at Cafe Underpass - June 21". It's easy to do, and you can pick your ticket type (general entry or VIP options if available). We recommend booking early since there are limited passes, and everyone is talking about it! If you prefer not to book online or have questions, call +91 9899229000 for ticket help and table reservations. (Pro tip: Cafe Underpass has limited table sections, so call ahead if you want a space for your group!). Don't wait until the last moment - grab your tickets now and be part of this musical event. This is a one-night-only show, and it will sell out fast.

7. Join the Buzz: Follow & Share the Fun

The excitement isn't just on the day of the event - it's building up right now on social media! Be part of the buzz by following Cafe Underpass and staying updated on event news, sneak peeks, and behind-the-scenes fun. Join the conversation, tag your friends, and let everyone know you're going to the Shamsher Lehri live concert in Delhi. ?

Follow Cafe Underpass for updates:

* Instagram: @Cafe_underpass_ - get stories and posts about event preparations and artist shoutouts.

* Facebook: @CafeUnderpassClub - join the event page, see who else is attending, and share it on your timeline.

* Twitter: @CafeUnderpass - tweet using #CafeUnderpass and let's trend the excitement!

* Threads: @CafeUnderpass - for the latest chatter and community vibes.

Feel free to share this event with fellow music lovers - the more, the merrier. After the show, don't forget to post your photos and tag us. You might even get featured on our social handles.

This concert is all about coming together for the love of music. So spread the word, make it a night out with your favorite people, and get ready to create Insta-worthy memories. See you on June 21st under the Underpass lights!

FAQs - Your Questions Answered

Q: Who is Shamsher Lehri?

A: Shamsher Lehri is a well-known Punjabi Sufi singer, songwriter, and composer. He has many fans who love his soulful voice. His hit songs include _"Ishq Ibadat"_ and _"Sajjna Ve."_ He mixes traditional Sufi music with modern styles, making him a unique performer.

Q: When and where is the concert happening?

A: The concert is on Saturday, June 21, 2025 at Cafe Underpass in Defence Colony, New Delhi. It starts at 9 PM, with the live show beginning around 10 PM. This is a one-night-only event, so be sure to mark your calendar!

Q: How can I book tickets for the show?

A: You can buy tickets online at BookMyShow. Just search for the Shamsher Lehri event at Cafe Underpass and follow the steps. If you need help or want to book offline, call Cafe Underpass at **+91 9899229000**. It's best to book early since tickets are limited.

Q: What type of music will Shamsher Lehri perform?

A: Shamsher performs Punjabi and Sufi music with a modern twist. You can expect upbeat Punjabi songs and soulful Sufi ballads. He will likely sing his popular hits, some dance tracks, and a few emotional melodies. There will be something for every music lover.

Q: Why is Cafe Underpass a great venue for live concerts?

A: Cafe Underpass is one of the best places in Delhi for live shows. It has a cool underground vibe, great sound and lighting, and an intimate setting. The club has hosted many famous artists, so you can expect a fantastic concert experience with good food and drinks.

Q: What time should I arrive at the venue?

A: It's best to arrive by 9:00 PM or earlier. Doors open at 9 PM, and getting there early lets you settle in, grab a drink, and find a good spot near the stage. The live show starts around 10:00 PM. Arriving early also helps with parking and entry.

Q: Are there any age restrictions or dress code for entry?

A: The event is for adults only. You may need to show ID at the door, so 18+ is advised. There's no strict dress code, but smart casual or party attire is recommended. Dress comfortably enough to dance, and avoid slippers or flip-flops.

Q: Will Shamsher Lehri perform his famous songs?

A: Yes! Fans can expect Shamsher to sing his biggest hits. Look forward to his romantic songs and high-energy anthems. He might also surprise everyone with new music, but his setlist will include the songs that made him famous. Get ready to sing along!

Q: Will there be any opening acts or an after-party?

A: The main event is Shamsher Lehri's live performance. There is no separate opening act. However, **Cafe Underpass** stays open late (9 PM to 5 AM), so the party usually continues after the concert! You can enjoy the in-house DJ spinning tracks, turning the night into an after-party.

Q: Does Cafe Underpass host regular live concerts or event series?

A: Yes! Cafe Underpass is known for its regular live shows and celebrity concerts. They have hosted many artists, from Punjabi folk singers to pop stars and DJs. Shamsher Lehri's concert is part of the exciting 2025 lineup. To stay updated on events, follow Cafe Underpass on social media. There's always something happening, so you might catch another live music event soon. Keep an eye out for announcements - the fun at Underpass never stops!

