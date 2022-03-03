Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI/PR Newswire): The Faculty of Management Sciences, Shoolini University Solan organised a 21-day Advanced Training Programme (ATP) to develop the best of knowledge, skills, and abilities; ensuring success in career through campus placements and making students industry-ready.

It was a unique endeavour to prepare each MBA final year student for careers in top Global and Indian MNCs. The residential programme was designed based on the inputs from the industry and a thorough in-depth analysis of job descriptions of targeted companies.

During the 27-day programme, students received hands-on experience in domains like finance and investing, business process design and operations, retail, banking, insurance & wealth management, marketing and branding, Human resources and people skills, business analytics, social media marketing, and business research and consulting.

The programme was developed under the guidance and supervision of Vice-Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla and Dean, Dr Kuldeep Rojhe. Dr Prachi Kapil was the coordinator for the entire programme along with core team members Dr Amar Rao and Dr Nitin Gupta. The expert sessions were taken by professionals from the industry like, Prof. Atul Khosla, Amit Khanna (Ex Mckinsey), Mukesh Goswami, Pradeep Sharma (Ex HR Head Mercer), Sanjeev Singh (Ex HR P&G), Ashish Khosla (Chief Executive Officer at AADDOO.AI) Ms Nishtha Shukla Anand (TechThirsty) and many more.

Furthermore, experts from academia, including Dr Kesari Singh, Prof. Narinder Verma, Prof. Devesh Kumar, Col. TPS Gill (retd), Col. DS Cheema, Dr Neeraj Gandotra, Dr Chander Mohan Gupta, Dr Kamal Kant Vashisht and other faculty members also contributed to the learning experience of the students.

Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full-recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognised for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF.

For further information, please visit: https://shooliniuniversity.com/

